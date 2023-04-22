Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,843 in the last 365 days.

CAPS LAUNCHES EARTH DAY 2023 CAMPAIGN: SUSTAINABILITY DEPENDS ON US!

VENTURA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit group Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS), has released an Earth Day callout campaign to implore the public to recognize what sustainability requires on this Earth Day.

EARTH DAY 2023: SUSTAINABILITY DEPENDS ON US!

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, saving Earth has been a long-promised goal for people and for the wildlife and the natural cycles that sustain life on our planet. However, as CAPS points to in their latest ad, a 2022 World Wildlife Study shows a 69% average decline in wildlife populations since 1970. Add to that the environmental degradation, pollution, and climate-destabilizing consequences of overpopulation, it all points to a general lack of understanding about what is required for a sustainable planet.

The ad is 90 seconds in length and also highlights a January 2023 interview on CBS' Sixty Minutes during which Dr. Paul Ehrlich reiterates (at age 90) simply that humanity is not sustainable due to, "too many people, too much consumption, and growth mania."

A CAPS Spokesperson said the following:

Since that first Earth Day, world population has doubled to 8 billion, and the U.S. population has increased by 130 million to 333 million, but most major environmental groups no longer talk about the problems of overpopulation or our on-going rapid growth.

Overpopulation is the root cause of so much environmental destruction. Human activity devours open space, increases pollution levels, and drives species to extinction. Habitat loss and fragmentation are, by far, the largest factors in the loss of biodiversity.

THE AD CAN BE VIEWED: HERE.

Californians for Population Stabilization works to formulate and advance a range of policies that promote sustainable, stable populations for our planet and nation. Americans understand the consequences of out-of-control population growth and want our country to develop informed and appropriate policies to ensure we save America for future generations.

CAPS amplifies its messaging every year alongside celebrating Earth Day, including ads in Noozhawk.com. Please visit www.capsweb.org/earthday.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caps-launches-earth-day-2023-campaign-sustainability-depends-on-us-301804709.html

SOURCE Californians for Population Stabilization

You just read:

CAPS LAUNCHES EARTH DAY 2023 CAMPAIGN: SUSTAINABILITY DEPENDS ON US!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more