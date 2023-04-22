Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market Size to Reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market size was USD 1.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.85 Billion in 2032, CAGR of 9%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market had a size of USD 1.31 billion in 2022, with a predicted growth to reach USD 2.85 billion in 2032, and an expected revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The market's growth is fueled by the increasing occurrence of snoring and sleep apnea, rising public awareness of the detrimental effects of snoring on health, and advancements in anti-snoring equipment and snoring surgery.

Snoring is a prevalent issue affecting a vast number of people globally. According to the National Sleep Foundation, over 37 million Americans report snoring regularly, while about 90 million adults in the United States snore. During sleep, the narrowing of the airway leads to vibrations in the throat, causing snoring. Snoring can also be an indication of sleep apnea, a severe sleep disorder that involves frequent pauses in breathing while sleeping.

Segments Covered in the Report

The snoring and anti-snoring devices market can be segmented by device type outlook, surgery type outlook, and end-use outlook.

The device type outlook includes mandibular advancement devices, tongue stabilizing devices, nasal devices, positional therapy devices, and others. Mandibular advancement devices and tongue stabilizing devices work by keeping the airway open while sleeping. Nasal devices help improve nasal breathing and airflow, while positional therapy devices prevent patients from sleeping on their backs. Other devices include snoring belts, anti-snoring pillows, and sprays that lubricate the throat.

The surgery type outlook includes Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP), Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA), the Pillar Procedure, and others. UPPP involves removing excess tissue from the throat and soft palate to widen the airway. RFA is a minimally invasive procedure that uses heat to shrink tissue in the throat. The Pillar Procedure involves inserting small implants into the soft palate to provide support and prevent it from collapsing. Other surgical procedures include laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP) and palatal implants.

The end-use outlook includes hospitals and clinics, homecare settings, and others. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end-users of snoring and anti-snoring devices, as they offer a range of treatment options and procedures. Homecare settings are becoming increasingly popular, as patients can manage their snoring and sleep apnea at home using devices such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and oral appliances. Other end-users include dental clinics and sleep centers.

Overall, the snoring and anti-snoring devices market offers a range of treatment options for patients, including devices and surgeries. With technological advancements and growing awareness of the harmful effects of snoring on health, the market is expected to see continued growth and development in the coming years.

Strategic development:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited introduced its latest Vitera Full Face Mask on October 14th, 2019. The mask aims to offer an improved therapy experience for patients suffering from sleep apnea. The mask is equipped with a RollFit XT cushion that can adapt to the shape of the patient's face, providing a comfortable and secure seal for effective therapy.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery is highly competitive, with several major players vying for market share. These companies are constantly developing new and innovative products to cater to the growing demand for anti-snoring solutions.

ResMed Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and Philips Respironics are among the leading companies in this market. ResMed Inc. specializes in the development and manufacture of medical equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-disordered breathing, while Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited is a leading manufacturer of medical devices and systems for respiratory care. Philips Respironics, a subsidiary of Philips Healthcare, offers a range of sleep therapy solutions for patients with sleep apnea.

Other notable players in the market include SleepTight Mouthpiece, Vitalsleep, ZQuiet, Sleep Cycle, and SnoreMeds. SleepTight Mouthpiece and Vitalsleep offer customized mouthpieces to prevent snoring, while ZQuiet offers a range of anti-snoring devices that are designed to be comfortable and easy to use. Sleep Cycle is an app that tracks a user's sleep patterns and offers personalized recommendations to improve sleep quality, while SnoreMeds offers a range of anti-snoring mouthpieces and nasal sprays.

As the demand for anti-snoring solutions continues to grow, these companies are expected to continue innovating and developing new products to meet the needs of their customers

