Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2028 at a 3.5% CAGR

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,811 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global electronic article surveillance market attained a value of USD 1264 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1556.27 million by 2028.
The increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, along with the growing need for efficient inventory management and improved customer experience, have contributed to the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market. Efficient inventory management is crucial for retailers to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. EAS systems, particularly those based on RFID technology, enable real-time tracking and monitoring of inventory, streamlining the inventory management process. The rising need for efficient inventory management has bolstered the demand for EAS solutions, contributing to the expansion of the electronic article surveillance market.
Technological advancements in EAS systems, such as the development and adoption of RFID-based solutions, have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of these systems. RFID technology enables improved tracking, faster inventory audits, and enhanced data collection, offering significant benefits over traditional EAS systems.
The increasing adoption of RFID-based EAS solutions has fuelled the growth of the electronic article surveillance market. EAS systems allow retailers to focus on enhancing the customer experience by reducing the time spent on manual inventory tracking and loss prevention efforts. By implementing EAS solutions, retailers can allocate more resources to improving customer service and in-store experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. This, in turn, has driven the demand for EAS systems in the retail sector.
The retail sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. The expansion of the retail sector has led to an increase in the number of stores, resulting in a greater demand for EAS systems. The need for efficient loss prevention and inventory management solutions in the retail sector has contributed significantly to the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.
Governments worldwide have implemented regulations aimed at reducing retail crime and protecting retailers' profits. Such regulations have increased the adoption of EAS systems in the retail sector, fuelling the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of component, type, end use, and region.
Market Segmentation by Component
Market Division by Type
Market Segregation by End Use
Market Breakup by Region
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Snapshot
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
9 North America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
10 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
11 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
12 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
13 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis
14 Market Dynamics
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrv8bi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-article-surveillance-market-report-2023-2028-sector-to-reach-1-55-billion-by-2028-at-a-3-5-cagr-301804008.html
SOURCE Research and Markets