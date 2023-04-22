Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2028 at a 3.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global electronic article surveillance market attained a value of USD 1264 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1556.27 million by 2028.

The increasing concerns regarding retail shrinkage and theft, along with the growing need for efficient inventory management and improved customer experience, have contributed to the growth of the global electronic article surveillance market. Efficient inventory management is crucial for retailers to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. EAS systems, particularly those based on RFID technology, enable real-time tracking and monitoring of inventory, streamlining the inventory management process. The rising need for efficient inventory management has bolstered the demand for EAS solutions, contributing to the expansion of the electronic article surveillance market.

Technological advancements in EAS systems, such as the development and adoption of RFID-based solutions, have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of these systems. RFID technology enables improved tracking, faster inventory audits, and enhanced data collection, offering significant benefits over traditional EAS systems.

The increasing adoption of RFID-based EAS solutions has fuelled the growth of the electronic article surveillance market. EAS systems allow retailers to focus on enhancing the customer experience by reducing the time spent on manual inventory tracking and loss prevention efforts. By implementing EAS solutions, retailers can allocate more resources to improving customer service and in-store experience, leading to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty. This, in turn, has driven the demand for EAS systems in the retail sector.

The retail sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to factors such as urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences. The expansion of the retail sector has led to an increase in the number of stores, resulting in a greater demand for EAS systems. The need for efficient loss prevention and inventory management solutions in the retail sector has contributed significantly to the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.

Governments worldwide have implemented regulations aimed at reducing retail crime and protecting retailers' profits. Such regulations have increased the adoption of EAS systems in the retail sector, fuelling the growth of the electronic article surveillance market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of component, type, end use, and region.

Market Segmentation by Component

Tags

Antennas

Deactivators/ Detachers

Market Division by Type

Acoustomagnetic

Electromagnetic

Radio Frequency

Microwave

Market Segregation by End Use

Apparel and Fashion Accessories Stores

Supermarkets and Mass Merchandise Stores

Drug and Health Product Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

9 North America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

10 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

12 Latin America Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Electronic Article Surveillance Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

Johnson Controls

ALL-TAG Corporation

Ketec, Inc.

WG Global GmbH

Safegear

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Agon Systems Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrv8bi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets