Coast Packing Formally Unveils National TasteMap™ -- Interactive Tool Offers Realtime Access to 1500+ Spots

Interactive Tool Offers Realtime Access to 1500+ Spots Where Diners Can Taste the Difference Lard and Beef Tallow Make in Popular Dishes

VERNON, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The palette never lies, a truism that applies in spades as Coast Packing, the largest supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., today formally rolls out its evolving, interactive TasteMap™ -- a national initiative built on more than five years of pointing consumers to places where they can taste the difference lard and beef tallow make in all kinds of food.

Designed in association with New York-based Lounge Lizard, Coast Packing's TasteMap lists some 1500+ establishments across the country, and growing. Originally an outgrowth of Coast's participation in the NMCA and PDRA drag racing circuits, TasteMap combines all past editions -- some 30-odd maps -- into one interactive destination, which can be accessed and sorted on various parameters. TasteMap pinpoints providers that include butchers, farms and farmers markets, food halls, grocery stores, meat markets, and restaurants, among others. Slicing and dicing, the database extends to observances like Cinco de Mayo, National Beef Tallow Day (with the accent on French fries), Pi (pie) Day, and December holidays (where tamales reign supreme). To enhance the experience for hungry diners, TasteMap includes a QR code pegged to establishments and their menus. Much like a terrestrial map, the Coast TasteMap is dynamic; diners are encouraged to submit their favorite spot (https://coastpacking.com/community/tastemaps/).

"TasteMap is the definitive go-to site online to see who's serving what may be the most flavorful comfort food anywhere in America," said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast CEO. "With this robust online map, improved interactivity is just where it starts. Our mantra is simple: comprehensively anticipate and address the needs of Coast's diverse and growing customer base while advancing our position as a thought leader for animal fats in the food industry."

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 101 st year in business, Coast Packing Company (http://www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline food service distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA® brand, to various Asian specialty markets.

Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: http://www.coastpacking.com.

Follow us via social media on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest http://www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.

