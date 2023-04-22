Think Together Names Azusa Unified School District its 2023 Champion of Change at Annual Raise A Hand For Education Benefit

Think Together and Azusa Unified School District have partnered since 2007 serving up to 6,800 students across 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools, one K-8 and two high schools.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Together, California's leading nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs, is proud to announce it has awarded Azusa Unified School District with its Champion of Change Award at the nonprofit's annual fundraising event Raise A Hand For Education Benefit.

This award recognizes school district partners that have made significant contributions to the education and development of Think Together students. Over its 15-year partnership with Think Together, Azusa Unified has worked with Think Together to offer students and families an array of expanded learning services from early learning to high school programs, academic support to athletics and beyond.

"We are proud to recognize Azusa Unified School District as our Champion of Change because of their exemplary focus on the needs of their students, both during the school day and outside of it," said Randy Barth, founder and CEO of Think Together. "By placing their students front and center, they are ensuring that their academic success and personal growth are prioritized from an early age until long after they graduate."

Azusa Unified offers expanded learning programs to each of its 6,800 students free of charge by tapping into a range of funding streams including, but not limited to, Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELOP) grants. Think Together partners with districts like Azusa Unified to offer families a variety of programs that fit their unique needs.

"Think Together has been an instrumental partner in providing expanded learning opportunities to our students. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to educational equity and access. This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our school community and the work we do to support the academic success of our students," said Azusa Unified School District Superintendent Arturo Ortega.

Think Together recognized Azusa Unified in a celebration on April 18. The event was held as one of several Raise A Hand For Education Benefit events this spring to support Think Together expanded learning programs across the state.

About Think Together

Think Together partners with schools and communities to pursue educational equity and excellence for all kids. As a nonprofit organization, Think Together innovates, implements and scales academic solutions that change the odds for hundreds of thousands of California students. Think Together's program areas include early learning, afterschool, school support services and leadership development for teachers and school administrators. For more information, call (888) 485-THINK or visit www.thinktogether.org.

