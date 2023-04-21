Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara de Mistura

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized full U.S. support for the Personal Envoy’s efforts to advance the ongoing UN-led political process for Western Sahara and welcomed the Personal Envoy’s vision to intensify his consultations to this end. The Deputy Secretary and the Personal Envoy discussed the importance of building on the momentum of the substantive UN-hosted consultations in March to achieve an enduring and dignified political solution for the people of Western Sahara.