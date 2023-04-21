Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,887 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara de Mistura

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara Staffan de Mistura.  Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized full U.S. support for the Personal Envoy’s efforts to advance the ongoing UN-led political process for Western Sahara and welcomed the Personal Envoy’s vision to intensify his consultations to this end.  The Deputy Secretary and the Personal Envoy discussed the importance of building on the momentum of the substantive UN-hosted consultations in March to achieve an enduring and dignified political solution for the people of Western Sahara.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara de Mistura

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more