United States – Iceland Strategic Dialogue

The United States and Iceland held the annual U.S.-Iceland Strategic Dialogue today in Washington, D.C., led by Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary Kami Witmer, Office of the Secretary of Defense Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Andrew Winternitz, Vice-Permanent Secretary of the Icelandic Ministry for Foreign Affairs Anna Johannsdottir, Director General for International Affairs and Policy Maria Jonsdottir, and Director General for Defense Jonas Allansson, with participation from U.S. Ambassador to Iceland Carrin Patman and Icelandic Ambassador to the United States Bergdis Ellertsdottir.

The United States and Iceland welcomed the substantial progress achieved on bilateral security priorities since the last Strategic Dialogue in Reykjavik in April 2022. As NATO Allies, the United States and Iceland discussed a range of issues regarding European security, strengthening security in the North Atlantic, sustained support to Ukraine, challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, Arctic security, Iceland’s Council of Europe presidency, and future areas of cooperation. As part of the dialogue, the Allies further conferred on NATO priorities and the upcoming NATO Summit. The United States and Iceland reaffirmed the importance of the 1951 bilateral defense agreement and committed to continue building upon the strong and enduring bilateral relationship.