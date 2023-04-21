Madluvv Announces Addition of Theresa Anthony as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Madluvv, woman founded, dynamic, and innovative cosmetics company, is excited to announce the addition of Theresa Anthony as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With over 25 years of experience in senior leadership positions with globally recognized brands, Theresa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Madluvv team.

GILBERT, Ariz., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In her new role, Theresa will be responsible for overseeing Madluvv's sales and marketing strategies, driving growth, and building the brand's presence in the market. Her proven track record of success in sales and marketing, as well as her ability to develop high-performing teams, and her extensive experience in multi-channel global business management, will be instrumental in expanding Madluvv's market reach.

Madluvv has become a sensation in the cosmetics industry with its innovative and clean makeup products. The company is dedicated to creating high-quality products that match the fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle of modern women.

"We are thrilled to welcome Theresa to our team," said Maddie Thompson, Founder of Madluvv. "Her extensive experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and disrupt the market. Theresa's expertise in sales and marketing, as well as her passion for empowering women and promoting self-confidence, aligns perfectly with our values and mission. We look forward to working together to achieve our vision of providing innovative and quality makeup products to women all over the world."

As Madluvv expands retail distribution, Theresa's experience in event marketing, retail merchandising, influencer engagement, and fan-base promotions will be crucial in connecting with Madluvv's target audience.

Overall, Theresa's appointment as Vice President is a testament to Madluvv's commitment to empowering women and promoting self-confidence. Her addition to the team is expected to further accelerate Madluvv's growth and success.

Connect with us: madluvv.com Facebook Instagram Pinterest

About MADLUVV

Madluvv is a Gilbert, Arizona based company founded by Maddie Thompson on the idea that every woman should feel beautiful in their own skin and should have innovative, clean, and quality makeup products to match this fast paced, on the go world. Self-proclaimed limit pushers, creators, and excellence seekers who put a lot of effort into great customer care, Madluvv has taken the world by storm with their viral hero product, The Brow Stamp, disrupting cosmetic norms by empowering you to Create the Perfect Brow™ in seconds.

Media Contact

Theresa Anthony, Madluvv, 1 6023219447, theresa@madluvv.com

SOURCE Madluvv