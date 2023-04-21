Successful Coach and Administrator Jason Shelton Named Clarksville Christian Athletic Director

Shelton has served as director of athletics and secondary dean of students for the past five years at Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tennessee.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarksville Christian School President Brad Moser has announced that Jason Shelton, former head coach of Freed-Hardeman University Men's Basketball, will lead the Clarksville Christian Centurions as athletic director beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Shelton comes to CCS from Jackson Christian School in Jackson, Tennessee, where he has served as director of athletics and secondary dean of students for the past five years. He has a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision, in addition to his bachelor's degree in speech communication.

Prior to working at Jackson Christian, Shelton spent 11 years as head coach for the Freed-Hardeman University Lions. From 2005-16, his teams posted a 225-136 record, while winning two conference championships and recording the university's first NAIA national tournament first-round win. Shelton and the Lions made five NAIA tournament appearances in his last eight years, with their highest placement being the quarterfinals. Shelton was named Conference Coach of the Year on three occasions, as well as winning the Don Meyer National Small College Coach of the Year Award, while gaining a first place NAIA national ranking with FHU.

Shelton also assisted on the staff of Don Meyer at Lipscomb University, Rick Majerus at University of Utah, and Ricardo Patton at Colorado University.

"We thank God for continuing to bring proven Christian leaders with a heart for service to Clarksville Christian. Coach Shelton understands the needs that our CCS student athletes and families have now and has the experience and skills needed to help CCS achieve ambitious goals that are beyond our imagination," Moser said. "He and his family have been leaders in public and private schools and universities, and we are thrilled to welcome them."

Remarking on his new role with CCS and Melanie's, his wife's, new position in the elementary school using her extensive teaching experience, Shelton said, "Melanie and I are excited and blessed to have this opportunity to join the CCS family. I am looking forward to being part of the expansion and growth that God has in His plans for Clarksville Christian School and all the people whom it will continue to serve."

Melanie Shelton, who has a Master of Education, has taught math and science in the Chester County School System for 16 years. She and Jason have four children: Mac, Myles, Presley and Payton. Mac will graduate from FHU in May 2023, Presley is a student at the University of Tennessee, and Myles and Payton will graduate from Chester County High School in May 2023.

Since its inception in 2007 as a private PK-12 school, Clarksville Christian School has emphasized the spiritual development of students, along with the integration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) throughout all areas of curriculum. The school's aim is blending timeless principles for living with the most inspiring and advanced approaches to learning. CCS, accredited by NCSA and Cognia, seeks to provide excellence in education and foundations in faith. With nearly two dozen athletic teams, diverse clubs and student organizations and many extracurricular activities and events, the CCS atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive. CCS is in the process of establishing a second campus location on Rossview Road in Montgomery County, as part of a large-scale community development, Marcelina. For more information, individuals may visit ClarksvilleChristianSchool.org.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Clarksville Christian School, 731-608-7650, dawn@bramblettgrp.com

SOURCE Clarksville Christian School