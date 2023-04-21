Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,966 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 20, 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 10, 2023 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|
Vote For
(Aggregate)
|%
|
Vote Against
(Aggregate)
|%
|
Vote For
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)
|%
|
Vote Against
(Subordinate
Voting Shares)
|%
|Robert J. Gunn
|25,887,680
|81.28
|5,963,997
|18.72
|8,270,923
|58.10
|5,963,997
|41.90
|David L. Johnston
|31,158,762
|97.79
|705,184
|2.21
|13,542,005
|95.05
|705,184
|4.95
|Karen L. Jurjevich
|31,205,775
|97.93
|658,170
|2.07
|13,589,018
|95.38
|658,170
|4.62
|R. William McFarland
|29,468,318
|92.48
|2,395,629
|7.52
|11,851,561
|83.19
|2,395,629
|16.81
|Christine N. McLean
|31,138,616
|97.72
|725,330
|2.28
|13,521,859
|94.91
|725,330
|5.09
|Brian J. Porter
|31,571,815
|99.08
|292,132
|0.92
|13,955,058
|97.95
|292,132
|2.05
|Timothy R. Price
|30,623,102
|96.11
|1,240,843
|3.89
|13,006,345
|91.29
|1,240,843
|8.71
|Brandon W. Sweitzer
|30,739,750
|96.47
|1,124,194
|3.53
|13,122,993
|92.11
|1,124,194
|7.89
|Lauren C. Templeton
|31,575,154
|99.09
|288,792
|0.91
|13,958,397
|97.97
|288,792
|2.03
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|31,130,640
|97.70
|733,306
|2.30
|13,513,883
|94.85
|733,306
|5.15
|V. Prem Watsa
|29,712,110
|93.28
|2,139,569
|6.72
|12,095,353
|84.97
|2,139,569
|15.03
|William C. Weldon
|31,575,496
|99.09
|288,451
|0.91
|13,958,739
|97.98
|288,451
|2.02
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
|For further information contact:
|John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941