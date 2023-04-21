Submit Release
Vimeo to Announce Q1 2023 Earnings on May 3 and Host Earnings Video Event on May 4

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), today announced the dates for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Vimeo will post its first quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its first quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com


