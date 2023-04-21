When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2023 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Bakery Product/Mix

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Summit Naturals Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mini treats, Banana Nut Flavor & Birthday Cake Flavor

Orlando, FL – April 21, 2023 - Summit Naturals, a Delaware corporation, is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of its 2-ounce packages of HighKey Mini Treats Birthday Cake lot code 2216101 JUN102023, UPC 8 50020 43374 2 and HighKey Mini Treats Banana Nut lot code 2216101 JUN102023, UPC 8 50020 43373 5 snacks because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. There have been two reported illnesses to date.

On March 12, 2023 the firm was notified by the Food and Drug Administration of a customer complaint related to this lot. The recalled “HighKey Mini Treats” were shipped between July 12, 2022 – November 22, 2022 to distribution centers located in California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oregon & Washington.

The product comes in a 2oz purple pouch marked with lot code 2216101 and an expiration date of 6/10/23 stamped on the back of the pouch. No other HighKey products are affected by this recall, which resulted from a packaging error that occurred on a single production date.

Consumers who have purchased 2oz pouches of “HighKey Mini Treats Birthday Cake” or “HighKey Mini Treats Banana Nut” with the lot code 2216101 JUN102023 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-567-5729 Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.