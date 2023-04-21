Statement from U.S. Education Secretary on Appointment of Distinguished Black Americans to Presidential Advisory Commission on Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans

Today, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the President's appointment of a group of distinguished Black Americans to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans:

"I applaud President Biden for appointing such a distinguished slate of advocates, educators, and leaders to our Presidential Advisory Commission on Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans. Education is the foundation of all opportunity in America, yet centuries of discrimination and injustices have resulted in unacceptable inequities in educational access and outcomes for Black students, of all ages. We cannot be complacent when race and place remain such powerful factors in the availability of educational opportunity for our children. The expertise represented on this commission will be an invaluable resource to our Department and to the President as we work to Raise the Bar in education and ensure that all Black children have access to an academically rigorous education, safe and healthy learning environments, supportive school communities, and multiple pathways to college and career."