Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 629 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,995 in the last 365 days.

Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- HONESDALE, Pa., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James O. Donnelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced net income of $5,782,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1,346,000, from net income of $7,128,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was due primarily to a $1,426,000 decrease in other income. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.71 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023, compared to $0.87 in the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. The annualized return on average assets was 1.13% in the first quarter of 2023 and the annualized return on average equity was 13.61%, compared to 1.39% and 14.22%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022.

Total assets were $2.104 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $26.7 million, compared to March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, loans totaled $1.536 billion, with deposits of $1.756 billion and stockholders’ equity of $176.4 million.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (fte), was $16,275,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $16,283,000 in the comparable three-month period of 2022. During the three-months ended March 31, 2023, the fte yield on interest-earning assets increased 80 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, while the cost of funds increased 119 basis points. As a result, the annualized net interest spread (fte) decreased to 2.83% from 3.22% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the corresponding three-month period in 2022.

Total other income was $1,912,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3,338,000 during the corresponding period of last year. The decrease in other income includes $875,000 of income recognized in 2022 on previously acquired purchased impaired loans that were carried at a discount, and a $427,000 gain recorded in 2022 on the sale of a property carried in foreclosed real estate owned. All other categories of other income decreased $124,000, net.

Operating expenses totaled $10,436,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and were $279,000, or 2.7%, higher than the $10,157,000 recorded in the same three-month period of last year.

Additionally, effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments”, referred to as the current expected credit loss model (“CECL”). This accounting standard requires that credit losses for financial assets and off-balance sheet credit exposures be measured based on expected credit losses, rather than on incurred credit losses as in prior periods. As a result of the adoption of CECL, the allowance for credit losses was increased by $2,216,000, and retained earnings was decreased by $1,751,000, net of tax. The Company also recorded an off-balance sheet reserve for unfunded commitments of $329,000, with a corresponding decrease to retained earnings of $260,000, net of tax.

Mr. Donnelly stated, “Our first quarter income decreased from the 2022 level due to one-time gains recognized in 2022 and the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Loan growth was 16.7% annually during the quarter, while total deposits increased 6.6% annually during the first quarter of 2023. Our core operating expenses remain well-controlled, and our capital base remains above “Well-Capitalized” targets. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the first quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers.”

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, “bode”, “future performance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the continued effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources, and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

  Three months ended March 31,
(dollars in thousands)           
  2023   2022
Net interest income $ 16,093   $ 16,101
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate   182     182
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 16,275   $
 16,283

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

  Three months ended March 31,
(dollars in thousands)               
  2023   2022
Average equity $ 172,334     $ 203,260  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (29,559 )     (29,656 )
Average tangible equity $ 142,775     $
 173,604
  


Contact:   William S. Lance
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
Norwood Financial Corp
570-253-8505
www.waynebank.com


 
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
                                       
    March 31                  
    2023     2022                  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 25,701     $ 22,394                    
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3,314       143,632                    
Cash and cash equivalents   29,015       166,026                    
                             
Securities available for sale   418,245       434,924                    
Loans receivable   1,535,643       1,371,645                    
Less: Allowance for credit losses   19,445       16,660                    
Net loans receivable   1,516,198       1,354,985                    
Regulatory stock, at cost   5,963       3,423                    
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,660       17,022                    
Bank owned life insurance   45,577       40,215                    
Foreclosed real estate owned   346       590                    
Accrued interest receivable   6,633       5,876                    
Deferred tax assets, net   22,164       14,771                    
Goodwill   29,266       29,266                    
Other intangible assets   283       380                    
Other assets   13,013       10,220                    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,104,363     $ 2,077,698                    
                             
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Non-interest bearing demand $ 419,615     $ 438,979                    
Interest-bearing   1,336,320       1,342,798                    
Total deposits   1,755,935       1,781,777                    
Short-term borrowings   108,555       63,622                    
Other borrowings   40,189       26,844                    
Accrued interest payable   4,703       1,160                    
Other liabilities   18,566       17,489                    
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,927,948       1,890,892                    
                             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares -       -                    
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,                            
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,                            
issued: 2023: 8,291,401 shares, 2022: 8,268,401 shares   829       827                    
Surplus   95,052       96,619                    
Retained earnings   133,427       114,845                    
Treasury stock, at cost: 2023: 110,400 shares, 2022: 65,089 shares (2,930 )     (1,760 )                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (49,963 )     (23,725 )                  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   176,415       186,806                    
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                            
   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,104,363     $ 2,077,698                    
                             
                             
                             
                             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,        
    2023     2022                  
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,158     $ 15,375                    
Securities   2,505       1,894                    
Other   48       78                    
Total Interest income   21,711       17,347                    
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   4,362       1,059                    
Short-term borrowings   779       48                    
Other borrowings   477       139                    
Total Interest expense   5,618       1,246                    
NET INTEREST INCOME   16,093       16,101                    
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $ 300       300                    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   15,793       15,801                    
                             
OTHER INCOME                            
Service charges and fees   1,313       1,470                    
Income from fiduciary activities   212       202                    
Net realized gains on sales of securities   2       -                    
Gains on sales of loans, net   -       -                    
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -       427                    
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   213       176                    
Other   172       1,063                    
Total other income   1,912       3,338                    
                             
OTHER EXPENSES                            
Salaries and employee benefits   5,969       5,431                    
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   1,262       1,307                    
Data processing and related operations   768       628                    
Taxes, other than income   161       294                    
Professional fees   285       575                    
FDIC Insurance assessment   200       183                    
Foreclosed real estate   29       53                    
Amortization of intangibles   23       27                    
Other   1,739       1,659                    
Total other expenses   10,436       10,157                    
                             
INCOME BEFORE TAX   7,269       8,982                    
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,487       1,854                    
NET INCOME $ 5,782     $ 7,128                    
                             
Basic earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.87                    
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.87                    
                             
                             
                             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
For the Three Months Ended March 31   2023     2022                  
                             
Net interest income $ 16,093     $ 16,101                    
Net income   5,782       7,128                    
                             
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent)   2.83 %     3.22 %                  
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)   3.25 %     3.32 %                  
Return on average assets   1.13 %     1.39 %                  
Return on average equity   13.61 %     14.22 %                  
Return on average tangible equity   16.42 %     16.65 %                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.87                    
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.87                    
                             
As of March 31   2023     2022                  
                             
Total assets $ 2,104,363     $ 2,077,698                    
Total loans receivable   1,535,643       1,371,645                    
Allowance for credit losses   19,445       16,660                    
Total deposits   1,755,935       1,781,777                    
Stockholders' equity   176,415       186,806                    
Trust assets under management   187,345       190,144                    
                             
Book value per share $ 21.92     $ 22.99                    
Tangible book value per share $ 18.31     $ 19.37                    
Equity to total assets   8.38 %     8.99 %                  
Allowance to total loans receivable   1.27 %     1.21 %                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.07 %     0.05 %                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %     0.06 %                  
                             
                             
                             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    March 31     December 31     September 30       June 30     March 31
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 25,701     $ 28,847     $ 23,092     $ 29,931     $ 22,394  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   3,314       3,019       17,785       79,735       143,632  
Cash and cash equivalents   29,015       31,866       40,877       109,666       166,026  
                             
Securities available for sale   418,245       418,927       427,287       440,877       434,924  
Loans receivable   1,535,643       1,473,945       1,432,288       1,404,317       1,371,645  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   19,445       16,999       16,931       17,017       16,660  
Net loans receivable   1,516,198       1,456,946       1,415,357       1,387,300       1,354,985  
Regulatory stock, at cost   5,963       5,418       2,220       2,396       3,423  
Bank owned life insurance   45,577       43,364       43,169       43,167       40,215  
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,660       17,924       17,427       17,032       17,022  
Foreclosed real estate owned   346       346       346       346       590  
Goodwill and other intangibles   29,549       29,572       29,595       29,619       29,646  
Other assets   41,810       42,707       42,592       35,981       30,867  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,104,363     $ 2,047,070     $ 2,018,870     $ 2,066,384     $ 2,077,698  
                             
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Non-interest bearing demand $ 419,615     $ 434,529     $ 453,560     $ 442,991     $ 438,979  
Interest-bearing deposits   1,336,320       1,293,198       1,315,236       1,356,839       1,342,798  
Total deposits   1,755,935       1,727,727       1,768,796       1,799,830       1,781,777  
Borrowings   148,744       133,215       71,754       74,839       90,466  
Other liabilities   23,269       19,043       19,471       17,884       18,649  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,927,948       1,879,985       1,860,021       1,892,553       1,890,892  
                             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   176,415       167,085       158,849       173,831       186,806  
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND                            
   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,104,363     $ 2,047,070     $ 2,018,870     $ 2,066,384     $ 2,077,698  
                             
                             
                             
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP                            
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                            
                             
    March 31     December 31     September 30 June 30     March 31
Three months ended   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022
INTEREST INCOME                            
Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,158     $ 17,810     $ 17,114     $ 15,714     $ 15,375  
Securities   2,505       2,487       2,473       2,197       1,894  
Other   48       98       245       182       78  
Total interest income   21,711       20,395       19,832       18,093       17,347  
                             
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits   4,362       2,772       1,557       1,083       1,059  
Borrowings   1,256       391       105       116       187  
Total interest expense   5,618       3,163       1,662       1,199       1,246  
NET INTEREST INCOME   16,093       17,232       18,170       16,894       16,101  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   300       300       -       300       300  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                            
FOR CREDIT LOSSES   15,793       16,932       18,170       16,594       15,801  
                             
OTHER INCOME                            
Service charges and fees   1,313       1,370       1,346       1,475       1,470  
Income from fiduciary activities   212       210       219       214       202  
Net realized gains on sales of securities   2       3       -       -       -  
Gains on sales of loans, net   -       1       1       -       -  
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned   -       -       -       -       427  
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies   213       195       267       449       176  
Other   172       147       345       351       1,063  
Total other income   1,912       1,926       2,178       2,489       3,338  
                             
OTHER EXPENSES                            
Salaries and employee benefits   5,969       5,246       5,553       5,840       5,431  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net   1,262       1,263       1,191       1,206       1,307  
Foreclosed real estate   29       7       4       10       53  
FDIC insurance assessment   200       144       143       142       183  
Other   2,976       3,615       3,248       3,274       3,183  
Total other expenses   10,436       10,275       10,139       10,472       10,157  
                             
INCOME BEFORE TAX   7,269       8,583       10,209       8,611       8,982  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,487       1,443       2,100       1,756       1,854  
NET INCOME $ 5,782     $ 7,140     $ 8,109     $ 6,855     $ 7,128  
                             
Basic earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.88     $ 1.00     $ 0.84     $ 0.87  
                             
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71     $ 0.88     $ 1.00     $ 0.84     $ 0.87  
                             
Book Value per share $ 21.92     $ 20.86     $ 19.92     $ 21.65     $ 22.99  
Tangible Book Value per share   18.31       17.24       16.29       18.02       19.37  
                             
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.13 %     1.40 %     1.57 %     1.35 %     1.39 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   13.61 %     17.40 %     17.93 %     15.19 %     14.22 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)   16.42 %     21.27 %     21.48 %     18.16 %     16.65 %
                             
Net interest spread (fte)   2.83 %     3.30 %     3.61 %     3.40 %     3.22 %
Net interest margin (fte)   3.25 %     3.55 %     3.74 %     3.49 %     3.32 %
                             
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.27 %     1.15 %     1.18 %     1.21 %     1.21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)   0.08 %     0.06 %     0.02 %     -0.02 %     0.02 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.07 %     0.08 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.05 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.06 %     0.07 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Norwood Financial Corp Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more