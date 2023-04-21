Digital Literacy Events are being offered to Island seniors

CANADA, April 21 - The Office of Seniors is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold a series of Tech N Talk digital literacy events for seniors (65 years or older). The next Tech N Talk will be held April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Charlottetown Library Learning Centre.

Each senior attending will be partnered with a youth volunteer for technology support and will get help using email, social media, texting, FaceTime and/or other software or application programs on their own technological or mobile devices.

“Digital Literacy is an important skill that allows us to stay connected. Today’s technology can be overwhelming and by providing events like Tech N Talk we can help to instill confidence among seniors that will help to foster inclusion and reduce feelings of isolation.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Full list of upcoming events:

Saturday, April 29, 2023: Summerside Rotary Library (ADL Room), 10:30am to 12:30pm

Saturday, May 6, 2023: Montague Rotary Library, 10:30am to 12:30pm

Saturday, May 13, 2023: Charlottetown Library Learning Centre (Rotary Auditorium), 10:00am to 12:30pm

Saturday, May 27, 2023: Montague Rotary Library, 10:30am to 12:30pm

Saturday, June 3, 2023: Summerside Rotary Library (ADL Room), 10:30am to 12:30pm

For more information on upcoming Tech N Talk events, visit Tech N Talk , email seniors@gov.pe.ca or call the Office of Seniors at 902-620-3785.

Additional event information: Participating seniors are asked to bring their own technological or mobile device(s) that they would like to learn more about. Participants are asked to bring chargers for their devices. Pre-registration for the event is not required. Support will be provided on a first come first serve basis.

