Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,927 in the last 365 days.

AB230 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Consumer Protection - 2023-04-20

WISCONSIN, April 20 - An Act to amend 218.10 (8m), 340.01 (6m), 340.01 (18m), 340.01 (48r), 341.25 (1) (i), 348.08 (1) (i) and 348.08 (1) (j); and to create 218.10 (1b), 218.10 (1c), 218.10 (1d), 218.10 (1i), 218.10 (1n), 218.10 (1o), 218.10 (1p), 218.10 (1q), 218.10 (1t), 218.10 (2), 218.10 (7m), 218.10 (7w), 218.10 (8u), 218.10 (8v), 218.10 (8w), 218.10 (10), 218.10 (11), 218.161, 218.162, 218.163, 218.164, 218.165, 218.166, 218.167 and 218.17 (1) of the statutes; Relating to: recreational vehicle manufacturers, distributors, and dealers, the definition of recreational vehicles, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Consumer Protection

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab230

You just read:

AB230 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Consumer Protection - 2023-04-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more