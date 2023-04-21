Theresa Shields Sends an Important Message in Her Book on Bullies

Theresa Shields writes about love, strength, and standing up for what is right in her book Lilbeebye Stings Bully
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In bringing awareness about bullying, knowledge plays a vital role in impact, as well as courage. Both that Theresa Shields successfully and gracefully exhibits in her anti-bullying book Lilbeebye Stings Bully.
Lilbeebye Stings Bully mainly addresses the ongoing bullying problem in this day and age, in different corners of the world. It presents the many differences between each other that prompt this unsolicited unkindness. Lilbeebye is a little Black girl superhero, fighting one bully at a time by stinging honey love into bullies.
Amazon customer Amy K. says, “This one touches on the very difficult subject of bullying and really provides your child with wonderful solutions and the chance for opening the doors to some wonderful opportunities for conflict resolutions and how you can help your child deal with bullying issues as well. I highly recommend this one for kids of all ages!”
Lilbeebye Stings Bully is, in fact, a book for kids of all ages, or for all ages! It carries on the important conversation of why bullies bully and how there is a way out of it.
A rising author from Baltimore, Maryland, Theresa Shields started writing out of spiritual inspiration. She felt the need to do something about the bullying problem in today’s society and created a superhero cartoon character that protects kids from bullies, which resulted in Lilbeebye Stings Bully. She comes from a place of hope to spread awareness about bullying and help those who are victims of such.
Find guidance in Theresa Shields’ wisdom and courage, and spread it by grabbing a copy of the book on Amazon. Order here.
