Maryland Mortgage Program Recognizes Top Lender and Realtor Partners at Annual Awards Ceremony

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Leaders Celebrate Continued Success Helping Marylanders Achieve Dream of Homeownership

Secretary Jake Day (fourth from left) congratulates Maryland Mortgage Program award winners

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (April 21, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development recognized the top performing lender and realtor partners of 2022 on Thursday during the Maryland Mortgage Program’s annual awards event, which featured remarks from Secretary Jake Day and the MMP leadership team, as well as from US Bank, Maryland REALTORS, Freddie Mac, and the Maryland Bankers and Brokers Association. The department recognized these dedicated partners for their exemplary performance and celebrated the continued partnership. For the FOURTH calendar year in a row, the Maryland Mortgage Program surpassed $1 billion in loan reservations, a testament to both the department and its partners’ ability to adapt to changes and remain relevant in the mortgage industry.

“Affordable housing is crucial in supporting strong, happy, and healthy communities in Maryland. Homeownership programs, like the Maryland Mortgage Program, seek to lower the barriers to entry of owning a home,” said Secretary Day. “With home loans that offer financial assistance we are hoping Maryland families will get a chance to build generational wealth. Our amazing partnerships, with these talented individuals and companies, support Maryland in ways that are often unseen. This event was a great opportunity to recognize such outstanding performance.”

The Maryland Mortgage Program provides fixed-rate mortgages which feature down payment and closing cost assistance, and student debt relief through the popular Maryland SmartBuy initiative.

The Maryland Mortgage Program 2022 Top Performers include:

Top Performing Lender

First Home Mortgage Corporation

Gold Tier Lenders (averaging 30 or more loans per quarter)

First Home Mortgage Corporation

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.

NFM, Inc., DBA NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC

Silver Tier Lenders (averaging 15-29 loans per quarter)

PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company

Lower, LLC, DBA Homeside Financial

Sandy Spring Bank

Rising Star (Highest percentage increase in production over the previous year)

T2 Financial LLC, DBA Revolution Mortgage, DBA Modern Home Loans

Top Producing Loan Officers

Tammi Printz, First Home Mortgage Corporation

Ryan Paquin, First Home Mortgage Corporation

Amy Wolff, Direct Mortgage Corporation

Top Performing Realtors

Althea Hearst, Bennett Realty Solutions

Tonga Turner, Samson Properties

Sandra Maxa, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Marla Jones, RE/MAX Ikon

Heather Cooksey, RE/MAX One

Top Performing Realtor Company

New SmartBuy Student Debt Eliminators

Lower, LLC, DBA Homeside Financial

Sandy Spring Bank

First Savings Mortgage Corp

HomeSale Mortgage, LLC

Academy Mortgage Corporation

For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, visit mmp.maryland.gov. To view pictures of the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=MarylandMMP&set=a.251940983889694.

# # #