Maryland Mortgage Program Recognizes Top Lender and Realtor Partners at Annual Awards Ceremony

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Leaders Celebrate Continued Success Helping Marylanders Achieve Dream of Homeownership
Secretary Jake Day (fourth from left) congratulates Maryland Mortgage Program award winners
NEW CARROLLTON, MD (April 21, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development recognized the top performing lender and realtor partners of 2022 on Thursday during the Maryland Mortgage Program’s annual awards event, which featured remarks from Secretary Jake Day and the MMP leadership team, as well as from US Bank, Maryland REALTORS, Freddie Mac, and the Maryland Bankers and Brokers Association. The department recognized these dedicated partners for their exemplary performance and celebrated the continued partnership. For the FOURTH calendar year in a row, the Maryland Mortgage Program surpassed $1 billion in loan reservations, a testament to both the department and its partners’ ability to adapt to changes and remain relevant in the mortgage industry.
“Affordable housing is crucial in supporting strong, happy, and healthy communities in Maryland. Homeownership programs, like the Maryland Mortgage Program, seek to lower the barriers to entry of owning a home,” said Secretary Day. “With home loans that offer financial assistance we are hoping Maryland families will get a chance to build generational wealth. Our amazing partnerships, with these talented individuals and companies, support Maryland in ways that are often unseen. This event was a great opportunity to recognize such outstanding performance.”
The Maryland Mortgage Program provides fixed-rate mortgages which feature down payment and closing cost assistance, and student debt relief through the popular Maryland SmartBuy initiative.
The Maryland Mortgage Program 2022 Top Performers include:
Top Performing Lender
- First Home Mortgage Corporation
Gold Tier Lenders (averaging 30 or more loans per quarter)
- First Home Mortgage Corporation
- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.
- NFM, Inc., DBA NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans
- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation
- Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC
Silver Tier Lenders (averaging 15-29 loans per quarter)
- PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company
- Lower, LLC, DBA Homeside Financial
- Sandy Spring Bank
Rising Star (Highest percentage increase in production over the previous year)
- T2 Financial LLC, DBA Revolution Mortgage, DBA Modern Home Loans
Top Producing Loan Officers
- Tammi Printz, First Home Mortgage Corporation
- Ryan Paquin, First Home Mortgage Corporation
- Amy Wolff, Direct Mortgage Corporation
Top Performing Realtors
- Althea Hearst, Bennett Realty Solutions
- Tonga Turner, Samson Properties
- Sandra Maxa, Cummings & Co. Realtors
- Marla Jones, RE/MAX Ikon
- Heather Cooksey, RE/MAX One
Top Performing Realtor Company
New SmartBuy Student Debt Eliminators
- Lower, LLC, DBA Homeside Financial
- Sandy Spring Bank
- First Savings Mortgage Corp
- HomeSale Mortgage, LLC
- Academy Mortgage Corporation
For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, visit mmp.maryland.gov. To view pictures of the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=MarylandMMP&set=a.251940983889694.
# # #