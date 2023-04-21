BLM to temporarily close Eagle Creek Road on weekdays for repairs

The Bureau of Land Management Cottonwood Field Office is temporarily closing Eagle Creek Road east of Lewiston in Nez Perce County during the work week, and occasionally on the weekends, so road crews can do reconstruction and maintenance work. The temporary closure of this 15-mile stretch of two-track road is expected to last through mid-November 2023. Significant weather events in recent years have caused erosion and severe gullying to the dirt roadway, limiting vehicle travel.

During the temporary closure, the road will be inaccessible on weekdays to allow construction crews to operate safely and efficiently. However, the road will be open to the public on most weekends, after 5 p.m. Fridays until 8 a.m. Mondays (Pacific Time), depending upon the contractor’s work schedule. Please follow BLM Idaho social media for weekend closure updates. For the most accurate information, please call the Cottonwood Field Office at 208-962-3245.

“We recognize this temporary closure causes an inconvenience to the recreating public, but it is necessary to fully address the improvements needed for the narrow, rugged road,” stated BLM Cottonwood Field Manager Richard White. “When work is complete, the public will have reliable access to public lands in the Eagle Creek drainage into the future.”

Eagle Creek Road is a popular access route to the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area, which is cooperatively managed by the BLM and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, as well as the Lower Salmon River. Both areas offer opportunities for off-highway vehicle use, hunting, fishing and camping. The Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area’s primary purpose is to enhance wildlife populations and habitat, as well as provide opportunities for outdoor recreation. The Lower Salmon River is one of the longest free-flowing rivers in the U.S. and is popular for boating and swimming.

