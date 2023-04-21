Arvinas to Present at Stifel Targeted Oncology Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Sean Cassidy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside at the Stifel Targeted Oncology Day on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available here and on the Events & Presentations section of the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

