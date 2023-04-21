First Lady Abbott Honors Texans At 28th Governor’s Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards

April 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott today honored volunteers during the keynote address at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) 28th Governor’s Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards Ceremony in Austin. During the award ceremony, First Lady Abbott recognized 23 award recipients and highlighted the importance of volunteering in Texas communities.



“Texans are generous by nature, and that compassion is the foundation of our success,” said First Lady Abbott. “My greatest honor as First Lady is tapping into that compassion and encouraging Texans to give back to their communities. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice understands just how important volunteers are in our communities, and volunteers from across Texas have answered the agency’s call. Volunteerism isn’t just about completing a task or fulfilling a need—it brings hope, joy, and connects us with the people and places around us. I have been blessed to travel all across our state, and I see firsthand how Texans are helping their friends and neighbors build a brighter tomorrow.”



First Lady Abbott was joined at the award ceremony by TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier, Texas Board of Criminal Justice Chairman Patrick O’Daniel, and Texas Board of Criminal Justice member Judge Faith Johnson.



The Governor's Criminal Justice Volunteer Service Awards recognize volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to TDCJ by providing guidance in specific activities and programs, promoting personal growth and development, providing support and assistance to victims and inmates, and helping facilitate re-entry into the community.