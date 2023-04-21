Royalton Barracks/Grand Larceny

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,945 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001818
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2023 at 0930 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Alison G. Skrill
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIM: John Dyer
AGE:67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/21/2023, Troopers of the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Alison G. Skrill, 27 of Bethel, Vermont. Skrill is charged with Grand Larceny for stealing money and household goods from her family members. Skrill has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 05/31/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov