Royalton Barracks/Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                       

STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2023 at 0930 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Alison G. Skrill

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

 

VICTIM: John Dyer

AGE:67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/21/2023, Troopers of the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Alison G. Skrill, 27 of Bethel, Vermont. Skrill is charged with Grand Larceny for stealing money and household goods from her family members. Skrill has been ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 05/31/2023 at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/31/2023 at 0800 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

