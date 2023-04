Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Public Comment Period - American University

ASB-BL-BOILER005 ASB-5 Boiler No. 5 7198 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0066

ASB-BL-BOILER006 ASB-6 Boiler No. 6 7199 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0051

ASB-BL-BOILER007 ASB-7 Boiler No. 7 7200 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0061

ASB-BL-BOILER008 ASB-8 Boiler No. 8 7201 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0064

ASB-BL-BOILER009 ASB-9 Boiler No. 9 7202 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0050

ASB-BL-BOILER010 ASB-10 Boiler No. 10 7203 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0048

ASB-BL-BOILER011 ASB-11 Boiler No. 11 7204 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0242

ASB-BL-BOILER012 ASB-12 Boiler No. 12 7205 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-18-0241

ASB-BL-BOILER013 ASB-13 Boiler No. 13 7206 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler. Serial No. N-19-0017

PG-PT-BOILR001 ECB-001 ECB Boiler 1 7232 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler, Serial No. N-18-0095

PG-PT-BOILR002 ECB-002 ECB Boiler 2 7233 One 6.0 MMBTU/hr natural gas, Aerco BMK 6000 condensing boiler, Serial No. N-18-0089

CHP-1 ASB-014 Microturbine 7207 One 11.5 MMBTU/hr. natural gas modular Capstone microturbine, Model No. C1000S.

GENR-00016 TRANS1 Transmitter Building Emergency Generator One (1) TB 450 kWe Cummins Diesel Generator-model # DFEJ-A030M115; Serial Number B100097232. Powered by a 755 hp/563 kWm Model Year 2010 Cummins diesel-fired engine. Serial #79419189. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

WCB-PH-GEN001 WARD1 Ward Circle Emergency Generator One 180 kWe Kohler diesel-fired emergency generator, Model No. 180 R0ZJ, Serial No. 399347. Powered by a John Deer 300 hp/224 kWm diesel-fired engine. Installed 2005. Serial #RG6081A057030. Model No. 6081AF001. Not subject to NSPS standards.

CON-RF-GENR001 CON1 WAMU Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0168-R1 One 750 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator with Model No. DQCB-1321575 and Serial No. C130478178. Powered by a 1220 hp/910 kWm, Model Year 2012, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Serial Number 00325666. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

SV-P1-GEN001 SPFP-01 Spring Valley Bldg. Fire Pump 7115-SC-0003-R1 Kohler diesel-fired Fire Pump Powered by a John Deere 134 hp/100 kWm diesel-fired engine. Installed 1995. Model No. 6059TF and Serial No. CD6059T185440. Not subject to NSPS standards.

AH-P7-GENR-001 AND1 Anderson Hall Emergency Generator One 300 kWe Kohler diesel-fired emergency generator with Model 300ROD271 and Serial No. 364536. Installed 1995. Powered by a Detroit 474 hp/353.6 kWm diesel-fired engine. Unit 06VF211758. S.N. 7A50439. Not subject to NSPS standards.

ASB-EXT-GEN01 ASB4 Asbury Building Emergency Generator One 500 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator with Model 500DFEK-7056 and Serial No. J070113585 SPECF. Powered by 755 hp/563 kWm @1800 rpm, Model Year 2007, Cummins diesel engine. Engine Serial No. 79272603. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

BT-EXT-GEN001 KOGOD1 Kogod/Battelle Emergency Generator One 125 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator, model DGEA-3366765 and Serial No. B990865368. Powered by a 207 hp/154 kWm, Model Year 1999, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Engine serial number 45808434. Not subject to NSPS standards.

CA-01-GENR001 CAS1 Cassell Hall Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0167-R1 One 200 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator with Model No. DSGAE-1327001 and Serial No. E130501133. Powered by Model Year 2013, 324 hp/242 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine; S/N 73510878. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

PG-PL-GEN001 ECG-01 East Campus 1 Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0021-R1 One 450 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator, model # DFEJ-1523546, serial # K150872438. Powered by a Model Year 2015, 755 hp/563 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine. S/N 79888124. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

PG-PL-GEN002 ECG-002 East Campus 124-EG-2 Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0022-R1 One 450 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator, model # DFEJ-1523546, serial # K150872439. Powered by a Model Year 2015, 755 hp/563 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine. S/N 79888128. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

PG-PL-GEN003 ECG-003 East Campus 128-EG-003 Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0023-R1 One 100 kWe Cummins diesel-fired emergency generator, model # DSGAA-1523609 serial # J150878897. Powered by a Model Year 2015, 324 hp/242 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine, S/N 73898796. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

HH-BL-GEN001 HUH1 Hughes Hall Emergency Generator One 125 kWe Kohler diesel-fired emergency generator, model # 125RE0ZJB, serial # 2028827. Manufacture date: 01/05. Powered by a GM288013 John Deere diesel-fired engine, Engine # PE6068T417565. Not subject to NSPS standards.

HH1-GENR-00015 HH1 Hurst Hall Emergency Generator One (1) 60 kWe Onan diesel emergency generator, model # 60DGCB, serial # J920489943. Powered by a 102 hp/76.1 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine. Model Year 1992. Serial No. 44794324. Not subject to NSPS standards.

KA-P1-GEN001 KAC1 Katzen Art Center Emergency Generator One (1) 400 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DFEB5674372, serial # F040660862. Powered by a 600 hp/477.6 kWm, Model Year 2004, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Engine No. 37212625. Not subject to NSPS standards.

LH-09-GEN001 LNH1 Leonard Hall Emergency Generator One (1) NSPS 125 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DSHAE-5779503, serial # K060991203. Powered by a 300 hp/224 kWm, Model Year 2006, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Serial No. 46689835. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

GENR-00004 LTH1 Letts Hall Emergency Generator One (1) 200 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DSHAC27800041, serial # A100092571. Powered by a 364 hp/271 kWm, Model Year 2010, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Serial No. 73071955. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

BL-GENR-0002 BEN1 Bender Library Emergency Generator One (1) 60 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DSFAD-27800049, serial # A100092569. Powered by a 145 hp/108 kWm, Model Year 2010, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Serial No. 73072002. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

MH-TL-GEN001 MDH1 McDowell-Generator One (1) 200 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DSHAC7317773, serial # F110223068. Powered by a Model Year 2011, 364 hp/271 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine. S/N 73251170, Model QSL9-G2 NR3. Date of manufacture: 20110602. EPA Cert. #CEX-STATCI-11-21 Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

MK-TL-GENR001 MB-1 McKinley Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0057-R1 One (1) 200 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DSGAE-1328712, serial # F130516936. Powered by a Model Year 2013, 324 hp/242 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine; S/N 73532494. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

MGC-EXT-GEN001 MGC2 Mary Graydon Center Emergency Generator 7048-SC-0078-R1 One (1) 350 kWe Caterpillar diesel emergency generator, model # 350, serial #CAT00C13ET3200125. Powered by a Model Year 2017, Caterpillar 531 hp/396 kWm diesel-fired engine. S/N PW300273. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

NH-BL-GEN001 NEH1 Nebraska Hall Emergency Generator One (1) 350 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # 350 DFEG-6628, serial # D070045800. Powered by a 755 hp/563 kWm, Model Year 2007, Cummins diesel-fired engine. Engine #79242889. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

ISB-04-GEN001 SIS1 SIS Emergency Generator One (1) 250kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model # DQDAA-546259, serial # G090018479 and powered by a Model Year 2009, Cummins 399 hp/298 kWm diesel-fired engine, serial #73012165. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.

SC-EXT-GEN01 SCB1 Sports Center Bender Arena Emergency Generator One (1) 300 kWe Cummins diesel emergency generator, model #DQHAB-7093413, serial #E080185469. Powered by Model Year 2008, 470 hp/350 kWm Cummins diesel-fired engine. Engine Serial No. 35229270. Subject to NSPS Subpart IIII.