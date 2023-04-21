Crown Crafts to Present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- GONZALES, La., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28, 2023, to be held at The Ritz-Carlton New Orleans Hotel. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

About Burkenroad Reports

Burkenroad Reports was founded in 1993 by Peter F. Ricchiuti, Assistant Dean and Clinical Professor of Finance at the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University (“Freeman”). Mr. Ricchiuti continues to serve as the Director of Research, and each year he leads 200 Freeman students who divide into teams and prepare and publish objective investment research reports on forty small-cap public companies headquartered in six southern states. Named in honor of William B. Burkenroad, Jr., an alumnus and longtime supporter of Freeman, and funded through contributions from his family and friends, the nationally recognized program has been widely featured on Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. www.burkenroad.org

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its four wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc., Manhattan Group LLC and Manhattan Toy Europe, Limited, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact:

Craig J. Demarest
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(225) 647-9118
cdemarest@crowncrafts.com

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner, or John Beisler, Senior Vice President
(817) 310-8776


