Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- EDINBURG, Va., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Friday, April 28, 2023, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.

Date: April 28, 2023    
Time: 8:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 8,300 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
540-984-5168

