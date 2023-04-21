Regional Center of Orange County Announces 2023 Spotlight Award Honorees

Nine Individuals and Organizations Honored for Work on Behalf of People with Developmental Disabilities

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored nine individuals and organizations at its 26th annual Spotlight Awards Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fullerton. Guest-hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of KCAL News and CBS Los Angeles, the event was held in person for the first time since the pandemic, with an introduction by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.

RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities. The 2023 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients are:

About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for nearly 25,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.

SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County