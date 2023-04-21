Submit Release
BIOQUAL Presents Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

BIOQUAL, Inc. BIOQ www.bioqual.com:

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

February 28,

 

February 28,

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

Revenue

$

46,595,270

$

47,806,600

$

14,107,568

 

$

17,132,276

 

Income Before Income Tax

$

2,174,295

$

4,767,636

$

(1,610,199

)

$

1,210,288

 

Net (Loss) Income

$

1,537,695

$

3,373,036

$

(1,139,699

)

$

856,588

 

Basic Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

1.72

$

3.77

$

(1.27

)

$

0.96

 

Diluted Earnings per Share

of Common Stock

$

1.72

$

3.77

$

(1.27

)

$

0.96

 

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

 

 

For Basic Earnings Per Share

 

894,416

 

894,416

 

894,416

 

 

894,416

 

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

 

894,416

 

894,426

 

894,408

 

 

894,431

For more detail related to the fiscal year 2023 unaudited third quarter results, please visit our web site at www.bioqual.com.

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company's ability to obtain new government or commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company's ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company's contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

