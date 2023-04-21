HAAS Alert Partnering with U.S. Government in National Road Safety Strategy to Reduce Traffic-Related Deaths and Injuries

Chicago, IL, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) has officially named HAAS Alert as an Ally in Action in the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), its comprehensive effort aimed at significantly reducing injuries and deaths on the road and working towards a world with zero roadway fatalities. As a newly named stakeholder in the NRSS, HAAS Alert is committed to demonstrating leadership in taking bold action to improve roadway safety and help contribute to a broader transformation in transportation safety nationwide.

HAAS Alert's service, Safety Cloud®, is the nation's largest digital alerting solution, connecting millions of drivers and vehicles to real-time alerts from emergency vehicles, tow trucks, work zones, and other hazards. Thousands of public safety agencies and road work fleets use Safety Cloud to deliver lifesaving messages to approaching drivers to slow down and move over.

In its response to the U.S. DOT's Call to Action for the NRSS, HAAS Alert outlined specific efforts and initiatives it will undertake this year to contribute to safer roads. In particular, HAAS Alert will expand its partnerships with automakers and equipment manufacturers to add digital alerting capabilities to as many fleets as possible. Additionally, new applications for digital alerting will be developed and deployed to help prevent roadway fatalities related to a wide range of roadway hazards including wrong-way drivers, wildfires, floods, and school buses.

"HAAS Alert's core mission and focus every day is to make roads safer, and we are honored to align our work with the U.S. DOT and the National Road Safety Strategy," said HAAS Alert CEO and Founder Cory Hohs. "We are committed to rolling up our sleeves and working in partnership with transportation stakeholders nationwide to build a collision-free world where injuries and deaths on the road are a thing of the past."

A new estimate from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday revealed that about 42,795 people died in traffic crashes in 2022, marking a 0.3% decrease from the year before but an 18% increase compared to 2019. In a statement released with these figures, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated, "We continue to face a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways, and everyone has a role to play in reversing the rise that we experienced in recent years."

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform Safety Cloud. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.

The Department of Transportation's National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) outlines the Department's comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation's highways, roads, and streets. The NRSS follows through on the Department's commitment to safety through priority actions that target the most significant and urgent problems in roadway safety. The NRSS's Call to Action invites every organization and individual to participate in taking part and sharing how they will actively reduce deaths and injuries on America's Roadways, expand adoption of the NRSS's 5-pronged Safe System approach and a zero fatalities vision, and transform how we as a national think about road safety. More information on the NRSS and voluntary commitments from early adopters can be found here.

