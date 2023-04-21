Sales of Shampoo Bar is Anticipated to Surge at a Valuation of US$ 19.7 Million by 2031; Glycerin-based Segment Dominate the Global Market Share - Transparency Market Research

There were 707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,954 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global shampoo bar market stood at US$ 10.8 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach of US$ 19.7 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2031.
Market demand for shampoo bars is driven by increase in awareness about hygiene and health issues as well as long-term negative effects of utilizing personal care products and chemical cosmetics. The global shampoo bar market is driven by rise in consumer preference for personal care products without packaging in order to cut down plastic waste.
Preference for shampoos containing natural, herbal, and organic ingredients is expected to increase due to surge in consumer awareness about personal hygiene and safety from potentially harmful substances, including aluminum salts, phthalates, and parabens. Leading shampoo bar producers are focusing on R&D to speed up introduction of novel products to increase their market share.
Liquid shampoo comes in the form of bars, or shampoo bars. Popularity of shampoo bars has increased, as more individuals are seeking environmentally-friendly and sustainable alternatives to conventional bottled shampoo. Shampoo bars are available in solid state, which is easier to use than the liquid version. This is likely to drive industry growth.
Along with highlighting the efficiency and practicality, shampoo bar producers and sellers place a strong emphasis on marketing the environmental advantages of using them.
As some individuals are unaccustomed to the solid shape and need guidance, they also put an emphasis on educating consumers about how to use and handle shampoo bars, which is expected to drive market development.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global Shampoo Bar Market: Growth Drivers
Global Shampoo Bar Market: Regional Landscape
Global Shampoo Bar Market: Key Players
Global Shampoo Bar Market: Segmentation
Product Type
Distribution Channel
Regions
