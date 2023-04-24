There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,802 in the last 365 days.
HIRING NOW: ‘BOUNDARY-STRONG’ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL STAFF
News Provided By
Avery Mann, SOS ThreeSixty
April 24, 2023, 14:44 GMT
Share This Article
Avery Mann, Co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty
Schools utilize new techniques to recruit and hire teaching, non-teaching & coaching staff who respect strong boundaries between students and colleagues.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst strong competition, looming deadlines and the school year ending soon, independent schools are deep into ‘Hiring Season’ and administrators are working hard to recruit the best staff, who will respect and contribute to their school’s unique culture, mission, vision and values. And with staff being recruited and hired from across the country and around the world, hiring managers face challenges in really getting to know their candidates since the time and financial investment in each hire is considerable and hiring someone who doesn’t work out often results in wasted time, legal challenges and unnecessary costs. It doesn’t have to be this way, though.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.’s new online, asynchronous “Safer Recruiting & Hiring” course – completed in less than one hour – now provides hiring staff with the real tools they need to get to the heart of who their candidate is, what their intentions are to work with and around children – and to better utilize references in determining whether to make an offer of employment – or not. Everyone who takes the course receives a Certificate of Completion and becomes certified by SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. with this credential appropriate for resumes and LinkedIn.
“Our course reveals ‘never-before-seen’ strategies that most independent school hiring managers haven’t used, such as: where to seat the candidate, how to greet them, specific questions to ask that address being around children – and how to evaluate non-verbal cues like eye contact, micro facial expressions and body language,” said Avery Mann, co-founder of SOS ThreeSixty. “In less than an hour, we’ll demonstrate how to go more in-depth with the interviewee, get to the heart of who the candidate really is and interview references like never before. We guarantee this course will be a game-changer in how you bring on new staff.”
Created by global child safety experts, independent school leaders, and employment lawyers, the course helps create a safer environment for children and other staff, increases parent confidence and reduces the risk of legal liability. A preview of the course is available below. Click here to book a ‘no obligation’ meeting to discuss your school’s hiring needs.
About SOS ThreeSixty, Inc.
SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is co-founded by Avery Mann, a noted expert in children’s safety, a former executive with the FOX TV program “America’s Most Wanted” and former vice president at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. is comprised of individuals who have devoted their lives and careers to protecting children. The team of safety experts and independent school administrators provides comprehensive abuse prevention, boundary training, best hiring safety practices – and policy review - to support organizations that focus on children’s growth and education. With over 50+ years of combined experience, SOS ThreeSixty, Inc. works with independent schools across the United States, Canada and abroad and supports – through sponsorship and educational webinars - the work of: National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), The Association of Boarding Schools (TABS), Association of Independent Schools of New England (AISNE), Northwest Association of Independent Schools (NWAIS), Association of Independent Maryland & DC Schools (AIMS), Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS), California Association of Independent Schools (CAIS), Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS) and Independent Schools Association of BC (ISABC).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.