Joint Press Statement on the 3rd United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and Thailand on the occasion of the third United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue.

Delegations from the United States and Thailand met in Washington, D.C. for the third United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue on April 18-20. Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt and Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Energy Kulit Sombatsiri led the delegations together with government officials and private sector representatives.

Both countries discussed strengthening Thailand’s energy security in the wake of global and regional energy market pressures, promoting open markets, and reducing barriers to clean energy development and trade. The two sides committed to increasing energy efficiency, strengthening clean energy supply chains for electric vehicles and their batteries, and taking advantage of opportunities for energy-related investment and trade through the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce along with U.S. and Thai private industry leaders highlighted commercial opportunities in both countries’ energy sectors.

The delegations discussed a path forward for accelerating renewable energy investment under the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) and reviewed progress under the Japan-U.S.-Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), including the April 6 release of the JUMPP Action Plan and U.S. Vice President Harris’ November 2022 announcement requesting up to $20 million in additional funding for JUMPP from the U.S. Congress. Through ENR’s Power Sector Program, JUMPP delivered technical assistance in support of Thailand’s plan to expand cross-border electricity trade, renewable energy and battery storage deployment, electric vehicle strategy, market transparency, and more. The two sides advanced initial conversations on exploring opportunities under the Japan-U.S. Clean Energy Partnership (JUCEP).

Both delegations recognized advancements made from the 2022 United States-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) cooperation in support of Thailand’s emissions reduction goals. ENR delivered the first report on April 19 of U.S. engagement with Thailand’s Department of Mineral Fuels over the past year on CCUS through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law and Development Program.

Building on Vice President Harris’ November 2022 announcement of Thailand’s participation in the U.S. Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology (FIRST) Program, the delegations identified next steps under this new partnership and also affirmed that they are pursuing additional ways to deepen U.S.-Thailand civil nuclear cooperation to support climate and energy security goals. The U.S. Department of Energy presented a workplan with priority topics for future cooperation under the Net Zero World Initiative. The delegations also recognized the U.S. Trade and Development Agency’s role in facilitating reverse trade missions to the United States for Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) executives as well as a new grant supporting development of pumped storage hydro technology in Thailand.

The United States and Thailand agreed to develop a mechanism that builds on the dialogue discussions to advance clean energy cooperation over the coming year. The dialogue advanced key priorities in the July 2022 U.S.-Thailand Communique on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, including revitalizing our economies and addressing climate change, and set a strong foundation for U.S.-Thailand relations as we celebrate 190 years of diplomatic ties. The dialogue also lays a strong foundation for future cooperation under the Indo Pacific Economic Framework.

