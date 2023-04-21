Samba TV Partners with Epsilon to Enhance TV Viewership Capabilities

Samba TV's Comprehensive Linear TV & OTT Data Will Drive More Accurate and Holistic Insights, Reach and Measurement Ability for Epsilon Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2023 -- Samba TV, the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, announced today it is partnering with Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company and part of Publicis Groupe (Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40), to integrate Samba TV's OTT and linear television viewing data into Epsilon PeopleCloud.



The integration provides Epsilon clients with granular insights into customers’ TV and streaming TV viewing to guide their media buying strategies. Samba TV’s U.S. viewership insights are sourced from 10 diverse television manufacturers (24 globally), comprising a highly representative viewership data set, which has been found to be the most representative in the U.S.

Epsilon clients can also access Samba TV’s data to build, model, and activate their own TV behavioral audiences to optimize incremental reach, engage linear TV exposed audiences with down-funnel messaging, conquest viewers of competitors’ ads, and create highly customized TV and OTT program viewing audiences for entertainment and gaming clients.

With 93% of all linear ads reaching the same 55% of U.S. households, the need for omniscreen approaches to both incrementality and managing frequency has never been more urgent. Consistent with Samba TV’s open market, “anti-walled garden” positioning, Epsilon clients will be able to target their Samba audiences within addressable media such as streaming and linear TV, digital and social – including more than three dozen of Samba TV’s publishing partners like Spotify, Facebook, and Twitter and Epsilon’s own media products.

“Epsilon is a preeminent identity and audience provider to many of the world’s largest marketers. Their integration of Samba TV’s rich and representative viewing dataset will offer Epsilon and Publicis clients a deep understanding of the modern viewing behaviors of their customers, as opposed to age/gender proxies. Epsilon and Publicis will also be the first agency holding company to build and deploy Samba TV Behavioral Audiences connected to Epsilon’s CORE ID on a self-serve basis, across all addressable media channels and partners,” said Kris Magel, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Samba TV.

“Every marketer is searching for valid and representative views of today’s modern viewing behaviors to understand their current customers better and build new relationships with future customers. Connecting CORE ID with Samba TV’s wealth of linear and OTT viewing data will enable sophisticated customer viewing insights and more versatile planning and targeting solutions for our clients across all major categories. In a time where we must optimize every dollar, our partnership with Samba TV supports our vision to have a full, 360-degree view of customers and prospects with which to better guide media spend to achieve growth in the most effective way possible,” said Kate Sirkin, EVP of Global Data Partnerships at Epsilon.

