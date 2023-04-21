Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 30% Increase in Net Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, or an increase of 29.8%, as compared with earnings of $900 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.44 for the first quarter of 2023, and $0.34 for the same quarter last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Despite the recent negative news concerning several very large banks, which were involved in tech start-ups and crypto currencies the conditions of our Bank and the local economy remain strong. Earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were up over the same quarter last year, and loan quality remains very strong.

We remain focused on the trend and direction of commercial real estate vacancy, and the demand for Office and Retail space. Rising costs of labor and goods are putting additional pressure on retail margins, and demand for office space over the near term may continue to soften as remote work and shared workspaces become more common. However, despite these headwinds, we are optimistic regarding the opportunities for growth and expansion in the Inland Empire.”  

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2023, total assets were $439.3 million, an increase of $39.4 million or 10.0% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $18.6 million or 5.5% to $318.8 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $2.0 million or 1.08% to $178.2 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $176.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022.   OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Effective January1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 Financial Instrument – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, as amended, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology. The Company recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $401.6 thousand as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect of adopting ASC 326.   

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $2.7 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $382.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $168.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.37% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $242.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $152.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.17% for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $594.8 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.2% as compared with $512.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attribute to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $463 thousand, which represents an increase of $112 thousand or 31.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $351.9 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.4% and 28.1% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
March 31, 2023 and 2022
       
  31-Mar-23   31-Dec-22
  unaudited   audited
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 78,176,981     $ 36,436,018  
Cash and cash equivalents   78,176,981       36,436,018  
       
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses   6,529,327       6,347,231  
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses   161,396,993       160,668,959  
Total Investments   167,926,320       167,016,191  
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of      
$4,518,359 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022   173,229,811       176,555,783  
Stock investments, restricted, at cost   2,045,200       2,045,200  
Fixed assets, net   5,562,561       5,626,850  
Accrued interest receivable   1,250,737       1,153,613  
Bank owned life insurance   8,100,801       8,054,491  
Other assets   2,987,057       2,947,830  
       
Total assets $ 439,279,468     $ 399,835,974  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Noninterest-bearing   191,963,504       204,189,323  
Interest-bearing   126,854,885       133,263,940  
       
Total deposits   318,818,389       337,453,262  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000,000       15,000,000  
Federal Reserve bank borrowings   57,000,000       -  
Subordinated debt   10,000,000       10,000,000  
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
Accrued interest payable   267,004       124,947  
Other liabilities   1,684,100       1,815,062  
       
Total liabilities   405,862,492       367,486,270  
       
       
       
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized      
and 2,676,799 shares issued and outstanding      
at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022   10,502,558       10,502,558  
Retained earnings   25,155,080       24,269,527  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized      
loss on available for sale, net of taxes   (2,240,661 )     (2,422,382 )
       
Total shareholders' equity   33,416,976       32,349,703  
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 439,279,468     $ 399,835,974  


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
March 31, 2023 and 2022
       
  3/31/2023   3/31/2022
  unaudited   unaudited
Interest Income      
Interest and fees on loans   2,390,159     2,313,197  
Interest on investment securities   1,133,586     349,414  
Other interest income   405,234     81,413  
       
Total interest income   3,928,979     2,744,024  
       
Interest Expense      
Interest on deposits   376,861     42,517  
Interest on borrowings   371,403     206,504  
       
Total interest expense   748,264     249,021  
       
Net Interest Income   3,180,716     2,495,003  
       
Provision For Loan Losses   2,136     (204,595 )
       
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses   3,178,580     2,699,598  
       
Noninterest Income      
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   359,899     302,488  
Interchange fees   103,159     106,757  
Earnings from bank-owned life insurance   46,311     44,133  
Other miscellaneous income   85,394     58,688  
       
Total noninterest income   594,763     512,066  
       
Noninterest Expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   1,352,935     1,244,311  
Occupancy and equipment   153,591     159,763  
Other expenses   634,466     555,466  
       
Total noninterest expense   2,140,992     1,959,540  
       
Income before income tax expense   1,632,350     1,252,124  
Provision for income taxes   463,901     351,911  
       
Net Income $ 1,168,449   $ 900,213  
       
Basic earnings per share $ 0.44   $ 0.34  
       
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.44   $ 0.34  


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
March 31, 2023 and 2022
       
       
Key Financial Ratios 3/31/2023   3/31/2022
(unaudited)      
Annualized return on average equity 14.26 %   12.23 %
Annualized return on average assets 1.16 %   0.92 %
Net interest margin 3.37 %   4.17 %
Core efficiency ratio 56.71 %   65.16 %
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 %   -0.0001  
       
Average Balances      
(thousands, unaudited)      
Average assets 401,948     389,889  
Average interest-earning assets 382,782     242,900  
Average interest-bearing liabilities 168,672     152,877  
Average gross loans 181,642     170,405  
Average deposits 328,562     330,352  
Average equity 32,770     29,454  
       
   End of period
  3/31/2023   12/31/2022
Credit Quality      
Non-performing loans 527,388     404,095  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.30 %   0.22 %
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.12 %   0.10 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.54 %   2.26 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.30 %   0.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 856.74 %   1014.74 %
       
Other Period-end Statistics      
Shareholders equity to total assets 7.61 %   8.09 %
Net loans to deposits 54.16 %   52.32 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 60.34 %   60.51 %
Company Leverage Ratio 9.64 %   9.27 %

Primary Logo

