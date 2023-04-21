Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,012 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM  

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), April 21, 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

  EXM NYSE Total
Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees
Date excluding fees   excluding fees     excluding fees  
(d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)*
               
13/04/2023 4,360 255.2073 1,112,703.83 - - - - 4,360 255.2073 1,112,703.83
14/04/2023 4,280 258.4772 1,106,282.42 - - - - 4,280 258.4772 1,106,282.42
17/04/2023 4,290 257.8319 1,106,098.85 6,357 279.7463 1,778,347.23 1,619,476.58 10,647 255.9947 2,725,575.43
18/04/2023 4,330 256.2253 1,109,455.55 - - - - 4,330 256.2253 1,109,455.55
19/04/2023 4,335 254.9310 1,105,125.89 - - - - 4,335 254.9310 1,105,125.89
20/04/2023 4,430 249.8829 1,106,981.25 - - - - 4,430 249.8829 1,106,981.25
  26,025 255.3947 6,646,647.78 6,357 279.7463 1,778,347.23 1,619,476.58 32,382 255.2691 8,266,124.35
Total
 

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till April 20, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

  • Euro 109,066,573.91 for No. 471,747 common shares purchased on the EXM
  • USD 24,928,758.14 (Euro 23,410,335.25*) for No. 101,422 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of April 20, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,355,164 common shares equal to 4.81% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until April 20, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,381,577 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 291,650,899.18.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM  

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more