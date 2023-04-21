3 Best Liquid & MM Bots in 2023

3 Top Liquid Trading Bots in 2023

Bots crypto refers to trading software that is used to follow an automated trading strategy with the goal of providing liquidity of the digital assets traded. These bots find their use by projects looking to turn their token more liquid. A market-making bots achieves this by automatically placing orders on both the buying and selling side, turning the token liquid. The liquidity of an asset is an important parameter that helps a trader to decide whether it is worth investing in or not. The higher the liquidity, the greater the supply and demand for the asset. Sometimes there are situations when supply and demand are at a minimum level. In this case, the market makers start to maintain liquidity with CrazyMachine.

The bots takes over almost all the actions of a market player, facilitating his routine work and thus saving a lot of time. If the coin is not promoted enough, so not many people want to sell or buy it. No liquidity means no movement, and as a result, trading of the asset will either go at a very slow pace or end before it has begun. The bots crypto will help prevent this. They places limited orders to buy and sell the coin on both sides of the current price. Immediately after that, information will appear on the exchange that liquidity increases on that coin.

This coin will immediately become interesting and people will start investing in it. To achieve results, bot use various automated strategies, among them the high-frequency trading strategy - the one that is characterized by high speed and short asset holdings. Using this market making bots strategy, robot can execute numerous trades in a short period of time. He engage in efficient market liquidity maintenance. This is exactly what is needed for successful trading.

3 Best Liquid Trading Bots in 2023

1. CrazyMachine Bot4you

Provides professional digital assets market making service for token projects and exchanges uses sophisticated trading algorithms that automatically quote prices on both the buy and the sell side of the order book.

2. ZMQ MM

Provides digital assets market making service for token project

3. Gravity

Provides digital assets market making service for token project

