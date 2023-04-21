Blue Sage Capital Invests in NexGen Financial

Blue Sage Capital ("Blue Sage") is pleased to announce its recently completed investment in NexGen Financial ("NexGen" or the "Company") in partnership with Four Point Capital Advisors ("Four Point"). Founded in 2018, NexGen provides flexible capital solutions to debt settlement companies. The cash infusions from NexGen allow debt settlement companies to finance customer acquisition costs and maintain operations without sacrificing growth goals. Further, NexGen's deep understanding of the industry and flexible capital solution makes them a highly strategic partner to their customers. The investment from Blue Sage will serve as primary growth capital on NexGen's balance sheet to accelerate growth.

NexGen's Founder and President, James Shanahan, commented, "Partnering with Blue Sage and Four Point will enable us to meet the demands of our debt settlement partners that are rapidly growing in the current macroeconomic environment. By leveraging Blue Sage and Four Point's resources and strategic support, NexGen will be positioned to grow with our existing partners, begin supporting new partners, and expand our service offerings and analytical insight capabilities."

Jonathan Pearce, Partner at Blue Sage, stated, "We are excited to partner with James Shanahan and Drew Jackson at NexGen as well as Danny Totah at Four Point to support the Company, which is entering an inflection point in its growth trajectory. We are impressed with NexGen's ability to offer a unique capital solution to its partners while maintaining a highly scalable business model. Given the Company's deep and robust experience in the debt settlement space, we believe they are uniquely positioned to expand their partnerships with existing and new customers during a time of rapid growth."

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (Legal).

About Blue Sage

Blue Sage Capital is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies since 2002. Blue Sage currently has over $400 million of assets under management and seeks to partner with founders, families, and management teams as the first round of institutional capital for businesses that enjoy leadership positions in niche manufacturing, environmental solutions, or specialty services industries. Blue Sage typically invests $20 million to $40 million in control buyout investments and recapitalizations of companies with $20 million to $200 million of revenue.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005239/en/