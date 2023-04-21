Suffolk Hires James "Jim" McLamb as General Manager of Northern California to Drive Expansion and Growth

National builder expands senior leadership team on the West Coast with strategic hire to champion client service, sector diversification and sustainable growth in the region

Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, today announced it hired Jim McLamb as General Manager of Northern California. In this role, Mr. McLamb will be responsible for supporting the company's mission and goals for sustainable growth in the region through unparalleled client service, operational excellence, strategic business planning and smart growth. Mr. McLamb will also be responsible for reinforcing the unique Suffolk culture and reputation as a great place to work. He is tasked with expanding the company's presence across various high-growth sectors, including aviation, higher education, municipal and technology, among others.

Significant growth expected in key industry sectors on the West Coast and in Northern California required Suffolk to hire strong leadership to manage Suffolk's operational and functional teams in the region. Mr. McLamb has more than thirty years of experience in the industry throughout California and the west coast. During that time, he developed long-lasting relationships with key organizations and stakeholders in California. Mr. McLamb will leverage those relationships and Suffolk's unique value proposition and technologies to expand its footprint, increase efficiencies and productivity on projects, manage operations, and attract exceptional and diverse talent as the team continues to expand.

"Jim has a wealth of experience leading a region, construction professionals, projects and teams, identifying opportunities for growth and establishing successful client relationships," said Tony Rango, President of Suffolk's West Region. "With Jim leading our team in Northern California, we will be well-positioned to build off our successes in the region and pursue our ambitious plans for growth in key sectors."

Suffolk is committed to redefining what it means to be a builder, leveraging a diversification approach that adds value for clients across the entire building lifecycle. The company uses the most sophisticated technologies and processes and leverages clean data to deliver a more predictable and seamless design and construction process for clients. As America's Contractor, Suffolk projects are consistently delivered safely with the highest levels of quality and customer service. Suffolk's strong value proposition and brand has resonated with clients in Northern California, resulting in significant growth over the past several years. Suffolk has successfully managed signature projects including Moxy Hotel in Oakland, 78 Haight in San Francisco and MIRO in San Jose, among others.

