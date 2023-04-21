Marriott Vacations Worldwide Recognized with Awards at ARDA Spring Conference 2023

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,028 in the last 365 days.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation VAC, a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally-recognized travel brands, is proud to announce it has been honored with 11 awards by the American Resort Development Association (ARDA), a nonprofit trade association that advocates for the timeshare industry.
Each year, ARDA recognizes groups and individuals who exhibit professional excellence and/or have achieved significant accomplishments in the areas of marketing and sales; management and administration; advertising, promotion, and communications; and resort design. The organization also offers the ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) award, which honors those who have attained the highest level of excellence in the resort industry. This year, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is delighted to congratulate the 2023 ARDA award winners:
This year, Marriott Vacations Worldwide submitted a company record of 57 total nominations, which ARDA narrowed down to 36 finalists, setting another company record.
"Last year was an incredible year for our company, and it wouldn't have been a great year without the passion of our associates," said Marriott Vacations Worldwide president and CEO John Geller. "We are honored to recognize and celebrate this year's finalists and winners because their hard work and dedication are what sets us apart as an industry leader and solidifies our reputation as a company where people want to work and grow."
In 2022, ARDA honored Marriott Vacations Worldwide with seven awards out of 17 finalists.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.
About ARDA
The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the timeshare industry, representing more than 350 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA's work —including proactive advocacy —touches every role within the timeshare industry. Developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resellers, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts are all part of the ARDA network, including popular companies such as Disney Vacation Club, Hilton Grand Vacations, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Westgate Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Wyndham Destinations. As the U.S. is the global headquarters for the timeshare and shared ownership industries, ARDA is seen as a leader amongst its peers worldwide and regularly works with established and emerging associations and markets across the globe to help advocate for the interests of ARDA members and beyond.
