Shapiro Administration Announces $2.1 Million Investment in 31 Student Research Projects to Advance Manufacturing Innovation in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Rick Siger announced $2.1 million in grants has been awarded through the Manufacturing PA initiative to 31 student research projects to help advance innovation in several sectors of manufacturing, from autonomous machining to acoustical engineering to medical devices and more.

The approved projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program, which embeds the commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers. Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. Universities that have partnered with a manufacturer can apply for and receive between $25,000 and $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.

Manufacturing has always been a key industry in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget capitalizes on this by investing an additional $1 million in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program which serves as a collaboration between Pennsylvania colleges and universities, manufacturers, and DCED. The program is open to any accredited Pennsylvania college or university. The Governor’s proposed increase would allow 14 more manufacturers to partner with universities in adopting new technologies and advancing new products and processes.

“The Shapiro Administration understands the importance of investing in Pennsylvania manufacturing to help spur the economy and generate continued growth and innovation,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “The work of the students and companies honored today is impressive and is a great indication of the future success of this historic and vital industry in the Commonwealth.”

The 31 projects that received grants are involved in partnerships with local manufacturing companies and the following 19 Pennsylvania colleges:

Bucknell University

Carnegie Mellon University

Drexel University

Gannon University

Lehigh University

Lycoming College

Millersville University

Pennsylvania State University

Pennsylvania State University – Altoona

Pennsylvania State University – Behrend

Pennsylvania State University – DuBois

Pennsylvania State University – Harrisburg

Temple University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

Villanova University

Widener University

York College of Pennsylvania

The fellowship was developed through collaboration with Pennsylvania’s seven research institutions, manufacturers, and industrial resource centers (IRCs) across the commonwealth and is administered by DCED and Carnegie Mellon University.

Since its inception in 2018, the fellowship has granted $11.9 million to 475 students across the commonwealth, and 142 Pennsylvania companies have benefited from these partnerships.

Governor Shapiro’s Manufacturing PA initiative ensures that training leads not simply to any job, but to careers that provide higher pay and opportunities for advancement. Working with DCED’s strategic partners, including Industrial Resource Centers, Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, technical schools, and non-profit organizations, this initiative fosters collaboration and partnerships to accelerate technology advancement, encourage innovation and commercialization, and build a 21st century workforce.

