Breezeline Takes Steps to Protect the Environment While Supporting Digital Inclusion Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Quincy, Mass., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc., the parent company of Breezeline , the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S., has published its annual ESG and Sustainability Report detailing the progress the company has made on key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.

The corporation is working to protect the environment by decarbonizing its operational and value-chain greenhouse gas emissions. This includes but is not limited to efforts to reduce the size of the company’s fleet of vehicles, the deployment of electric and hybrid vehicles, investments in renewable energy, and transitioning to more energy-efficient products, including Breezeline’s new cloud-based Stream TV service.

Breezeline also has made substantial investments in its fiber-broadband infrastructure–$400 million in the last two years alone–to ensure network resilience, and high-performance, reliable connectivity for its customers and communities.

The company also has invested in an expansion program to extend the reach of its fiber-broadband network with fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) deployments in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and West Virginia, while working with federal, state and local partners to bring broadband into rural communities to bridge the digital divide. Breezeline also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to ensure that all customers have an equal opportunity to access affordable, reliable Internet service.

As part of its digital inclusion initiatives, Breezeline has supported digital literacy programs that promote technology adoption among seniors and other underserved populations, initiatives that promote a healthy tech-life balance, efforts designed to eradicate cyberbullying, and programs to educate communities about online privacy and online security. The company also promotes technology careers via student mentoring programs, internships, vocational programs and the support of STEM initiatives.

Breezeline has also established strong governance practices to advance its ESG commitments, with a focus on ethical and transparent business activities with its customers, vendors and other stakeholders, including clear pricing and easy-to-read billing statements, and implementing the highest data security and privacy standards to protect customer data.

“Breezeline is committed to operating in a transparent, sustainable and inclusive way as we serve our customers and connect our communities with state-of-the-art technology and a superior customer experience,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “Our ESG and sustainability goals are at the foundation of our growth plans as we work to deliver value to all of our stakeholders in a responsible way.”

Breezeline provides internet, TV and phone services to residential and business customers in 13 states. In addition to its U.S. operations under the Breezeline name, Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates as Cogeco Connexion in Québec and Ontario, in Canada. Cogeco also owns and operates 21 radio stations and a news agency serving audiences primarily in the province of Québec.

To view Cogeco’s ESG and Sustainability Report, click here .

Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com