OpenDrives Wins 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a global provider of software-defined data services and workflow solutions, announced today that Atlas Core Software-Defined Storage (SDS) has been named to the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards in the cloud computing and storage category. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising products and technologies among over 1,200 exhibitors at the 2023 NAB show.



OpenDrives leverages open standards and open protocols to seamlessly integrate with the Open ecosystem of technology partners, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), iconik, Archiware, CloudSoda, Axel AI, Betsol and many more. Atlas Core SDS serves as the centralized software platform that powers “everything everywhere” data access, management and movement for any media workflow, from live broadcast to SFX and post-production.

Fox Sports has looked to OpenDrives’ enhanced tier efficiencies for multi-cloud data migration between AWS and GCP, which was recently announced at NAB 2023 . AI-enabled cloud editing, archiving and backup workflow solutions, also showcased at the show, accelerate cloud and hybrid cloud deployments with CapEx relief. A single, portable software license moves with customers’ needs across any data environment, whether on-prem, cloud or edge.

“Complex cloud demands require interoperability that can only be delivered through the combined expertise and integrated solutions of an open ecosystem of technology partners,” said Izhar Sharon, Chief Executive Officer at OpenDrives. “The 2023 NAB Product of the Year underscores OpenDrives’ software-driven ability to optimize data service solutions as we scale on-prem capabilities into the cloud and hybrid cloud. More so, it reinforces the incredible dedication and strength of our product and solutions engineering teams who continue to make this possible for our customers and partners.”

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to OpenDrives for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of Atlas Core Software-Defined Storage, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”

To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com . To connect with the OpenDrives team for a demo, email hello@opendrives.com .

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-grade, hyper-scalable software-led storage solutions. Founded in 2011 by media and entertainment post-production professionals, OpenDrives is built for the most demanding and complex workflows, from Hollywood to healthcare and enterprise. Powered by an Open Ecosystem, with the Atlas software at its core, OpenDrives delivers flexible, modular and scalable solutions that match individual performance needs, on-premises and into the cloud. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com .

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 15-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com .