FLORIDA CLOSER TO PASSING PRESCRIPTION DRUG REFORM LEGISLATION FOLLOWING STATE SENATE UNANIMOUS VOTE

Independent Pharmacy Organizations’ Collective Efforts Are Helping to Propel Governor DeSantis' Goal for State-Level PBM Reform Legislation
The legislation tracks most, if not all, of the PBM practices currently under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.”
— Jeff Kottkamp
WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency (PUTT) today expressed its appreciation for the combined efforts of American Associated Pharmacies (AAP), AlignRx and Florida Small Business Pharmacies Aligned for Reform (SPAR) whose efforts over recent years has resulted in the Florida State Senate passing SB 1550 “Prescription Drug Reform Act.”
The proposed bill would require pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to obtain a certificate of authority in order to operate in the State of Florida under the state insurance code, end patient-steering practices and improve transparency in the state’s healthcare marketplace. Years of combined efforts by SPAR independent pharmacy owners; AAP - a nationwide, member owned cooperative of more than 2,000 independent pharmacies; and AlignRx, the nation’s largest independently owned pharmacy services administrative organization to educate Florida lawmakers about the negative influence PBMs have on prescription drug costs contributed to the vote, which shut out the bill’s opposition by a vote of 40-0.
“The legislation tracks most, if not all, of the PBM practices currently under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission,” said former Florida Lt. Governor Jeff Kottkamp, a spokesperson for SPAR. “The grassroots efforts … most certainly helped make passage of this legislation in the Senate possible.”
PBMs are prescription drug middlemen who have come under intense public scrutiny for practices including triple-digit spread pricing in state Medicaid programs; reimbursing pharmacies below drug acquisition cost; negotiating and retaining drug manufacturer rebates; steering patients to PBM-owned pharmacies and more.
Last June, the Federal Trade Commission announced a study of the 6 largest PBMs to scrutinize the impact of vertically integrated pharmacy benefit managers on the access and affordability of prescription drugs.
For more information on how PBM practices obstruct patient care while driving up costs to consumers and end payers, visit PUTT’s website at TruthRx.org.
Monique Whitney
Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency
+1 505-480-4150 email us here
You just read:
FLORIDA CLOSER TO PASSING PRESCRIPTION DRUG REFORM LEGISLATION FOLLOWING STATE SENATE UNANIMOUS VOTE
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Monique Whitney
Pharmacists United for Truth and Transparency
+1 505-480-4150
email us here