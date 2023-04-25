NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR DANIEL SUAREZ TO KEYNOTE AT INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE

NYT bestselling author Daniel Suarez. Credit: Michelle Sites
Author of "Delta-v" and "Critical Mass" to Speak About Our Future in Space at National Space Society Event
Daniel Suarez's ... vision of the future is a hopeful one that shows, in great detail, how space can provide a bountiful future for us all”
— Dale Skran, NSS COO
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society (NSS) is proud to present New York Times bestselling author Daniel Suarez at its annual ISDC®, the International Space Development Conference®, which will be held on May 25-28, 2023 in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.
Suarez made the leap to writing award-winning thrillers and science fiction after nearly 20 years as a senior systems analyst to Fortune 1000 companies. His career designing mission-critical software informed his 2006 breakout cyber-thriller, Daemon—a book that anticipated the rise of AI-powered social media manipulation, cryptocurrencies, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, and much more. He has written a total of seven techno-thrillers and science fiction novels on topics ranging from cyber war, autonomous robotic weapons, human agency, genetic editing, and private space exploration—with space the focus of his two most recent books, "Delta-v" and "Critical Mass" (part of a planned trilogy).
"Daniel Suarez's books 'Delta-v' and 'Critical Mass' are like reading a history of the future," said Dale Skran, COO of the NSS, "and it's a future that tracks well with the National Space Society's Roadmap for Space Settlement, our plan for moving humanity deeper into the solar system. His vision of the future is a hopeful one that shows, in great detail, how space can provide a bountiful future for us all."
Suarez was inspired at a young age by the works of Gerard K. O'Neill, Carl Sagan, and many others, and is currently working on the third novel in his Delta-v trilogy, an epic narrative about private space exploration that depicts the journey from our climate-imperiled, Earthbound present to a dynamic and growing interplanetary civilization. Informed by numerous consultations with leading scientists, successful space entrepreneurs, and government officials, the Delta-v series utilizes real science, technology, and to the greatest degree possible, economic and astropolitical realities to dramatize humanity's transition to a true spacefaring species. He has spoken at TED Global, MIT Media Lab, the Long Now Foundation, as well as the headquarters of numerous Silicon Valley tech giants.
Join Daniel Suarez and dozens of other top space professionals at the International Space Development Conference in Frisco, Texas, in May 2023. The conference will be held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center near Dallas-Fort Worth. More information can be found at the ISDC website.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
