CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Alphabet Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Alphabet Inc. ("Alphabet") (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 4, 2020 and January 23, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Alphabet, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-class-action-submission-form?wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Alphabet includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet’s revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet’s conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company’s reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 15, 2023

Aggrieved Alphabet investors only have until May 15, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


