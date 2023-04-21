New Franchise Launch Just Announced for Creation Station Dance
The company is seeking franchise candidates from across the U.S. to own and operate the dance studio franchise.
Thanks to this expansion effort, entrepreneurs who want a stable dance studio business now have the opportunity to own one with our support at their side all the way.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creation Station Dance, a fun, unique dance studio known for its magical dance experiences for ages 16 months to 16 years old, has just announced its nation-wide franchise sales launch.
— Larry Goodman, Creation Station CEO
Working with Atlanta-based franchise consulting agency, Franchise Marketing Systems, Creation Station opted to develop its franchise model just last year due to consistent interest in new locations and its history of rapid expansion.
“Our concept has been a community staple for years and has been integral in helping young dancers learn and grow in a creative, supportive environment,” stated Larry Goodman, CEO of Creation Station. “Thanks to this expansion effort, entrepreneurs who want a stable dance studio business now have the opportunity to own one with our support at their side all the way.”
The dance studio offers franchisees a distinct set of dance programs, all designed to promote self-esteem, creativity, and a love for movement. Beginning as young as 16 months old, dancers are led through a series of dance experiences complete with props, costumes, and weekly developmental themes, ultimately culminating into a higher level of dance for ages 6 and up. Older dancers transition into the Creation Station Dance Academy (CSA) where they are taught formal dance instruction.
“Creation Station is such a success due to our unique programs and approach to creativity and dance education. We are confident that Creation Station will be a standout concept no matter the market we are in. Our team is excited to see this incredible brand grow even more,” stated Kathleen Graupman, National Studio Director.
The brand currently boasts seven locations throughout California, two locations in Texas, and one in New York.
Franchise partners gain several perks when they sign on with the Creation Station franchise network. All franchisees go through an in-depth training program initially, plus receive additional refresher training throughout the life of the agreement. Ongoing marketing and operational support is also provided.
To learn more about the Creation Station Dance franchise and to schedule a no obligation conversation, visit www.creationstationdancefranchise.com.
ABOUT Creation Station Dance
Creation Station Dance first got its start in 1992 in Sherman Oaks, California. Today, Creation Station is proud to offer an exciting and wide variety of youth dance classes, including ballet, tap, contemporary jazz, hip hop, musical theater, princess series dance, tots & tutus classes across 10 different locations. The studio also offers dance-based birthday parties, recitals, and dance camps. To learn more about Creation Station Dance, visit www.creationstationdance.com. For franchise information, stop by www.creationstationdancefranchise.com.
