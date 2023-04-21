Central Texas gains new integrated dental practice consulting firm to ensure financial success to dental specialists
Providing integrated strategic consulting to specialty practices in Texas and across the country without losing provider ownership and increasing incomeHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Texas Dental Specialty Management, a premier dental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new hybrid office in Houston, Texas. Central Texas DSM provides comprehensive management consulting services to oral and maxillofacial surgeons and other specialty practices across the region.
With our five decades of combined experience in the dental & medical industry, Central Texas Dental Specialty Management has built a reputation for its exceptional services, innovative solutions, and commitment to excellence.
The team of experts at the firm specializes in integrated practice management, strategic scheduling & billing, referral analytics, revenue cycle management, billing and coding, patient experience, and more.
"We are thrilled to open our new state of the art hybrid office in Houston and expand our reach to more dental specialty practices throughout the region," said Tawana Covington-McCou, CEO of Central Texas Dental Specialty Management. "Our team of highly skilled professionals is dedicated to helping dental practices achieve seamless success and growth by improving their operations, increasing revenue, and enhancing patient care."
The grand opening of the new interactive hybrid office will be held on June 5th, 2023, at 3 pm to 6 pm central at https://vgi.io/ search building business directory Central Texas Dental Specialty Management Admin. The event is open to the public, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Central Texas Dental Specialty Management team and learn more about their integrated consulting services.
"We look forward to welcoming our clients, partners, and staff to our new hybrid office and celebrating this milestone with them," added T. McCou.
We are the premier choice for healthcare integrative consulting services. Our team of experienced professionals has a deep understanding of the dental specialty industry and can provide tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of your practice.
