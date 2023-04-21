Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Expected to Reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 9.9% [PDF Version]

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market1

Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dentsply Sirona Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zirkonzahn GmBH, ZimVie Inc., 3M Company, Institut Straumann AG, Roland DGA Corporation, Planmeca OY, Envista Holdings Corporation.



CAD/CAM materials typically include ceramics, resin composites, and various types of metals. These materials are chosen based on their properties and compatibility with the specific dental restoration being created. For example, ceramics are often used for creating aesthetically pleasing restorations, while metals may be used for their durability and strength.



CAD/CAM systems typically consist of a computer with specialized software for designing the restoration, a milling machine for fabricating the restoration, and other related equipment such as scanners and 3D printers. The process begins with a digital scan of the patient's teeth, which is used to create a virtual model of the restoration. The dentist then designs the restoration using the CAD software, and the milling machine fabricates the restoration out of the chosen material.



Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Statistics: The global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market is estimated to reach $6,704.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

The segments and sub-section of Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market is shown below:

By Product: Dental CAD and CAM Materials, Dental CAD and CAM Systems



By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Dentsply Sirona Inc., Amann Girrbach AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Zirkonzahn GmBH, ZimVie Inc., 3M Company, Institut Straumann AG, Roland DGA Corporation, Planmeca OY, Envista Holdings Corporation.



Important years considered in the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



