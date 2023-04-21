DermaSensor Recognized as 2023 Edison Silver Award Winner with its FDA Breakthrough Device for Skin Cancer Detection

We’re extremely honored to be recognized as a Silver winner in this year’s Edison Awards, and congratulations to Shockwave Medical for taking home the Gold award.”
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor Inc., a health technology company that has developed a non-invasive device to better equip primary care physicians (PCPs) to detect skin cancer, is proud to announce that its innovative, FDA Breakthrough designated technology was recognized with the prestigious 2023 Edison Award as a Silver award winner in the Health, Medical, & Biotech category. The device’s FDA submission is currently pending review with the FDA, following the company’s announcement in June 2022 of the first-ever successfully completed FDA pivotal studies for any kind of primary care skin cancer device. Selected for the Edison Award from over 400 nominees, DermaSensor’s mission is to support primary care providers’ assessment of skin cancer. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.
“We’re extremely honored to be recognized as a Silver winner in this year’s Edison Awards, and congratulations to Shockwave Medical for taking home the Gold award,” said DermaSensor’s CEO and Co-Founder, Cody Simmons. “For more than a decade, we have continually advanced the DermaSensor technology in an effort to greatly improve access to effective skin cancer detection by equipping hundreds of thousands of primary care providers with our simple point-and-click device.”
The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked in Europe and is available for sale in Australia. With the device receiving FDA Breakthrough Designation in 2021 and positive pivotal study results in mid 2022, following completion of the FDA’s current review of the FDA submission, the company hopes its product will be the first skin cancer detection device available in the US for use by primary care physicians. Currently, there are no image-based or light-based FDA approved devices available in the US that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for skin cancer detection for any type of healthcare professionals. Instead of just applying an algorithm to surface-level photographs of moles, DermaSensor’s device uses a form of optical spectroscopy called elastic scattering spectroscopy (ESS) to take non-invasive optical samples from moles, capturing cellular-level information from the lesion using hundreds of wavelengths of light, similar to how sonar uses sound.
“Skin cancer is a major public health issue that can be addressed by improving access to quality skin cancer care” said Dr. Maurice Ferré, Chairman and Co-Founder of DermaSensor. Ferré continued, “Being a winner of a 2023 Edison Award is a great honor. I’m very excited about the possibilities for this technology and extremely proud of the team that we’ve built to bring this amazing device to the physicians that can help care for more than 3 million Americans who are affected by skin cancer every year.”
Dr. Maurice R. Ferré is currently the CEO and the Chairman at INSIGHTEC, which has raised over $700 million in funding. Prior to INSIGHTEC, Ferré served as CEO and Chairman of MAKO Surgical Corp., a transformational robotic surgical company that he co-founded. The company was acquired by Stryker Corp. for $1.65 billion in 2013.
All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.
About DermaSensor, Inc.
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company that develops non-invasive tools to better equip primary care providers for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld system that uses machine learning and spectroscopy to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor’s mission is to improve outcomes and save on healthcare costs by providing broad access to effective skin cancer checks since most Americans do not receive an annual skin exam. The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked and is available for sale in Australia. The FDA submission for the device is currently pending review; the device is not currently available for sale in the US.
