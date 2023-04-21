Quintillion Releases New Guide on Data Center Security and Its Impact on Subsea Cable Industry

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion Global has just released a guide full of insights on how vital data center security is and its impact on the subsea cable industry. And as technology is continuously changing, it’s important to stay up to date on the many changes that the data center industry has to keep up with on a daily basis.
How our information is shared, stored, and kept secure is continuously evolving. Data centers are responsible for storing our most precious and sensitive data – from work-related documents to top-secret imagery taken from military government satellites. As such, protecting these data centers at all costs is vital for staying ahead of the threat of a security breach.
In today’s world, data storage efforts have become much more reliant on cloud and edge processing. And even though this may be met with skepticism and caution by many who’ve worked in data center security, many are now realizing that you can have the same level of security in cloud and edge environments – as long as security center teams follow the proper cybersecurity controls.
In order to keep cloud and edge environments secure, it’s essential that data center teams and businesses learn how to spot threats. And one of the primary threats that businesses face today is phishing attempts. As such, categorizing email correspondence is a primary part of preventative security – alongside ongoing training that allows employees to learn about new and emerging tactics that cybercriminals use, including newer developments with AI.
Subsea fiber carries a great deal of sensitive information. And as a best practice, Quintillion takes extreme measures to ensure that data is secure while also employing a staff of skilled network engineers that could act on a threat and rebuild an entire network quickly.
Because of Quintillion’s growth mindset and the ability to provide continued training for data center employees, Quintillion hopes to continue setting the trend for practical and efficient data center security for the subsea fiber industry in 2023 and beyond. If you’d like to learn more about Quintillion’s data center security efforts, you can reach out via the company website.
