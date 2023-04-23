Non-Dairy Creamer Market To Eyewitness Huge Growth By 2027 | Nestlé S.A., White Wave Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Dairy alternative has become a need for consumers who are allergic to conventional milk/milk products.

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Dairy Creamer is a lactose-free alternative to the milk-based creamers. It has gained popularity the developed regions such as North American and Europe, owing to adoption of vegan culture. Non-dairy creamers are often used by lactose intolerant population and by people who are on a dairy-free diet. The global non-dairy creamer market size was valued at $1,730.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,386.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in plant-based product demand, expansion of retail sector, and surge in vegan population drive the growth of the global non-dairy creamer market. However, expensive nature and popularity of low-fat and low cholesterol conventional milk hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in consumers who are allergic to dairy products and introduction of different taste & flavors of dairy alternative beverages present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include new product launches and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Nestlé S.A., White Wave Foods, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ripple Foods, Nutpods, Super Group Ltd., Laird Superfood, Califia Farms, Kerry Group, and Rich Product Corporation.

Based on the non-dairy creamer market forecast by form, the liquid segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to garner a notable CAGR throughout the forecast.

The report segments the market based on origin, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By origin, the market is divided into almond, coconut, soy, and others. Depending on form, it is bifurcated into powdered and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is fragmented into organic and conventional. According to sales channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> Almond segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.

-> Depending on nature, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027.

-> Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

-> U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of non-dairy creamer.

-> Coconut is anticipated to witness a notable growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027, in value terms.

The growth of the non-dairy creamer market is driven by changes in food & beverage consumption patterns and rise in fitness concern among people. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, and surge in vegan population. However, high cost of non-dairy creamers and availability of low-fat & low calorie milk act as a major restraints of the market. On the contrary, frequent introduction of new flavors is expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the non-dairy creamer industry, globally.

